📅 November Mothers’ Center Circle for local moms

📅 Connect with other moms at Mothers’ Center Circle

Join an in-person Mothers’ Center Circle to meet other moms and talk honestly about the joys and challenges of motherhood.

The November series meets on Wednesdays, November 4 and 18, 2026, 10:00–11:30 AM (ET) at Kim's Corner.

A facilitator will guide group discussions each meeting. Every month has a new topic focused on moms and their real-life experiences, with time to share, listen, and support one another.

You register once for the month and that covers both November dates.

If registration is full or you missed it, you can join the waiting list to be contacted about future months.

Questions? Contact Karen at 516-707-3202 or karbuck@mac.com.