📢 Nominate Walden neighbors for 2027 Leadership Day Awards

📢 Nominate Your Walden Neighbors for 2027 Leadership Day Awards

The Village of Walden is now taking nominations for the 2027 Leadership Day Awards. These awards honor local people, groups, and businesses that make a strong, positive difference in the community.

An awards ceremony is planned for January 7 at 6:30pm in the Bradley Assembly Room, 3rd Floor, Municipal Building, One Municipal Square, Walden, NY 12586. A rain date will be set if needed.

How to Nominate Someone

To nominate, you must fill out the 2027 Leadership Day Nomination Form and:

Give full information about the nominee : name, address, city, state, zip, current title (if any), company, business address, phone, and e-mail.

: name, address, city, state, zip, current title (if any), company, business address, phone, and e-mail. Give full information about yourself (the nominator): name, title (if any), company, address, city, state, zip, phone, and e-mail.

You must also attach a narrative of up to 500 words answering:

Why does the nominee qualify for the award? (List specific personal, volunteer, and/or professional accomplishments.) How has the community been positively impacted by this person’s or business’s work?

All parts must be complete. Incomplete or late nominations will not be considered.

Deadline and Where to Send Forms

All nomination forms and narratives are due by December 1, 2026.

Send nominations to: Village of Walden, Leadership Day Awards

One Municipal Square, Walden, NY 12586

You can submit:

By fax: 845-778-2170

By e-mail: Clerk@VillageOfWaldenNY.gov

In person at the Municipal Building

For questions, you can call 845-778-2177 x1503.

Award Categories

Pick one category on the form. The selection committee may move a nominee to a better-fitting category.