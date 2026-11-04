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📢 Nominate Walden neighbors for 2027 Leadership Day Awards
📢 Nominate Your Walden Neighbors for 2027 Leadership Day Awards
The Village of Walden is now taking nominations for the 2027 Leadership Day Awards. These awards honor local people, groups, and businesses that make a strong, positive difference in the community.
An awards ceremony is planned for January 7 at 6:30pm in the Bradley Assembly Room, 3rd Floor, Municipal Building, One Municipal Square, Walden, NY 12586. A rain date will be set if needed.
How to Nominate Someone
To nominate, you must fill out the 2027 Leadership Day Nomination Form and:
- Give full information about the nominee: name, address, city, state, zip, current title (if any), company, business address, phone, and e-mail.
- Give full information about yourself (the nominator): name, title (if any), company, address, city, state, zip, phone, and e-mail.
You must also attach a narrative of up to 500 words answering:
- Why does the nominee qualify for the award? (List specific personal, volunteer, and/or professional accomplishments.)
- How has the community been positively impacted by this person’s or business’s work?
All parts must be complete. Incomplete or late nominations will not be considered.
Deadline and Where to Send Forms
All nomination forms and narratives are due by December 1, 2026.
Send nominations to: Village of Walden, Leadership Day Awards
One Municipal Square, Walden, NY 12586
You can submit:
- By fax: 845-778-2170
- By e-mail: Clerk@VillageOfWaldenNY.gov
- In person at the Municipal Building
For questions, you can call 845-778-2177 x1503.
Award Categories
Pick one category on the form. The selection committee may move a nominee to a better-fitting category.
Mary Jean “Midge” Norman Volunteer of the Year – For an individual volunteer who makes Walden proud through outstanding service and strong character. At the committee’s discretion, they must live or work within Village limits.
Ronald I. Jacobowitz Youth of the Year – For a Valley Central High School student who shows strong leadership, volunteerism, and work ethic, and has a big impact at school and/or in the community. At the committee’s discretion, they must live within the Village limits.
Sam Phelps Service Award – For an individual or group (even informal, like a parent and child) who lives a life of public service. At the committee’s discretion, they must live or operate within Village limits.
Community Business of the Year – For a business that strongly supports and improves the community and shows leadership that inspires others. At the committee’s discretion, it must be located within Village limits.
Col. Bradley Award – For an individual or group whose efforts match Col. Bradley’s level of commitment to Walden’s success, such as helping secure funding or supporting key local institutions. At the committee’s discretion, they must live or operate within Village limits.
More Info: https://villageofwaldenny.gov/wp-content/uploads/2...
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