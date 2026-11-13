📅 Free DIY potpourri jar craft at the library

Come by the New Strawn Branch on December 1, 2026 from 5:30–6:00 pm to make your own DIY potpourri jars.

You can customize the scent and decorate your jar, and the event is FREE.

This is a quick, fun craft stop after work or school.

If you have questions, call the library’s administrative offices at (620) 364-2010.