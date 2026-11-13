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New Strawn
📅 Free DIY potpourri jar craft at New Strawn Branch
10 days ago
📅 Free DIY potpourri jar craft at the library
Come by the New Strawn Branch on December 1, 2026 from 5:30–6:00 pm to make your own DIY potpourri jars.
You can customize the scent and decorate your jar, and the event is FREE.
This is a quick, fun craft stop after work or school.
If you have questions, call the library’s administrative offices at (620) 364-2010.
More Info: DIY Potpourri Jars | Coffey County Library
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