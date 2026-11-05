🍽️ New Stanton Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

New Stanton’s hotels and restaurants are hiring, with flexible shifts and steady guest traffic. If you like helping people feel welcome, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Wingate by Wyndham

Wingate by Wyndham Location: New Stanton, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00 – $15.00 per hour

Overnight front desk role handling guest questions, reservations, and room charges while keeping reports balanced. You’ll keep the lobby tidy and welcoming and help with laundry during a quieter, late-night shift.

Employer: Wingate by Wyndham

Wingate by Wyndham Location: New Stanton, PA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $14.00 – $15.00 per hour

Afternoon/evening hotel front desk spot in a busy property, perfect if you like staying active. You’ll check guests in and out, answer questions, keep the lobby and coffee area looking good, do light cleaning and laundry, and walk the property to ensure safety.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: New Stanton, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Kitchen role making classic comfort food with a team that moves fast and has each other’s backs. No restaurant experience is required—they’ll train you and offer weekly pay, same-day pay access, and benefits eligibility even for part-timers.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.