New Smyrna Beach has some lovely cats waiting for a cozy home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at Southeast Volusia Humane Society would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Mostly black

Mostly Shelter: Southeast Volusia Humane Society

Location: New Smyrna Beach, FL

New Smyrna Beach, FL Contact: (386) 428-9860

Shiloh is a young black beauty looking for a safe, loving home where she can grow and feel secure. If you’re ready to give a sweet youngster a fresh start, Shiloh may be your match.

👉 Meet Shiloh and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Southeast Volusia Humane Society

Location: New Smyrna Beach, FL

New Smyrna Beach, FL Contact: (386) 428-9860

Waffle is a tiny tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn the house rules from the start.

👉 Meet Waffle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Cream / ivory

Cream / ivory Shelter: Southeast Volusia Humane Society

Location: New Smyrna Beach, FL

New Smyrna Beach, FL Contact: (386) 428-9860

Julia is a lovely cream-colored adult cat who’s ready for a calm, steady home. If you prefer a cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage, Julia could be a wonderful choice.

👉 Meet Julia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Southeast Volusia Humane Society at (386) 428-9860 to ask about visiting and adoption details. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their families faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.