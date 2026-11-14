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🐱 Sweet New Smyrna Beach Cats Ready for Adoption Today
New Smyrna Beach has some lovely cats waiting for a cozy home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at Southeast Volusia Humane Society would love to meet you.
Shiloh
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Shelter: Southeast Volusia Humane Society
- Location: New Smyrna Beach, FL
- Contact: (386) 428-9860
Shiloh is a young black beauty looking for a safe, loving home where she can grow and feel secure. If you’re ready to give a sweet youngster a fresh start, Shiloh may be your match.
👉 Meet Shiloh and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Waffle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Southeast Volusia Humane Society
- Location: New Smyrna Beach, FL
- Contact: (386) 428-9860
Waffle is a tiny tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn the house rules from the start.
👉 Meet Waffle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Julia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream / ivory
- Shelter: Southeast Volusia Humane Society
- Location: New Smyrna Beach, FL
- Contact: (386) 428-9860
Julia is a lovely cream-colored adult cat who’s ready for a calm, steady home. If you prefer a cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage, Julia could be a wonderful choice.
👉 Meet Julia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Southeast Volusia Humane Society at (386) 428-9860 to ask about visiting and adoption details. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their families faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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