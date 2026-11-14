📅 Talk with the Mayor at the Farmers Market on Nov. 14

Stop by the New Smyrna Beach Farmers Market in front of City Hall, 210 Sams Ave, to chat with Mayor Fred Cleveland and share your ideas.

This month, the mayor’s usual first-Saturday table has been rescheduled to Saturday, Nov. 14, from 7 a.m. to noon.

Joining him at this informal meet-up will be Natural Resources Manager Tony Miller, so it’s a good chance to ask questions or share thoughts about city issues and local natural resources.

Just drop by the table during market hours—no appointment needed.