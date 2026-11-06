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New Smyrna Beach
Flamingo Follies art show on Flagler Avenue
8 days ago
The Annual Flamingo Follies Holiday Art Show will take place on November 14 and 15 along Flagler Avenue with free admission. Visitors can shop artwork and crafts from Florida artists, visit local shops, and eat at nearby restaurants while looking for unique holiday gifts and supporting local businesses. More information: https://bit.ly/47jsEUW
This content is adapted from materials provided by Visit New Smyrna Beach
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