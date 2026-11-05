Giant plant sale to benefit shelter animals

The Southeast Volusia Humane Society will hold a giant plant sale on Saturday, November 14, from 10 AM–2 PM at 1200 S. Glencoe Rd., New Smyrna Beach. Hundreds of plants will be on sale for $5, with select large or rare plants for $10, plus many raffle prizes, and all money raised will support the shelter animals. Parking will be available on site, with helpers guiding drivers.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Southeast Volusia Humane Society