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New Rochelle
🍽️ New Rochelle Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
New Rochelle’s food scene is busy right now—campus dining, hospitals, chains, and local markets are all hiring. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.
Cook Helper (Full Time) – Monroe College
- Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services
- Location: Monroe College, 380 Main St, New Rochelle, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.75–$40.00 per hour
- Schedule: Full-time, morning hours available, days and hours vary
- Requirements: Prior cook experience required
This is a campus kitchen role where you’ll prep, cook, bake, and help keep the kitchen safe and clean. Comes with training, medical/dental/vision (full-time), retirement plan, discounts, and other benefits through Compass Group.
Dietary Worker (Evenings)
- Employer: Montefiore Medical – New Rochelle Hospital
- Location: New Rochelle, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $24.46 per hour
- Schedule: 3:00 PM–8:00 PM, days vary (about 4.5 hours per day)
You’ll help plate patient meals, run the tray line, clean equipment, and keep kitchen areas up to health code standards. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can move quickly, and want steady evening hours in a hospital setting.
2nd Cook (Evenings)
- Employer: Montefiore Medical – New Rochelle Hospital
- Location: New Rochelle, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $26.65 per hour
- Schedule: 5:30 PM–10:30 PM, days vary (about 4.5 hours per day)
- Requirements: High school diploma, 1–3 years cooking in an institutional or commercial kitchen, culinary training/certificate required
You’ll cook hot and cold foods for patients, cafeteria, and events using standardized recipes and strict food safety rules. Great for experienced cooks who want hospital pay and a later shift.
Coffee Barista
- Employer: Cherry Lawn Farm Market
- Location: New Rochelle, NY 10804
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (in person)
- Pay: $17.00–$19.00 per hour
- Schedule: Must be able to work 6:30 AM opening and some 6:00 PM closing shifts
- Requirements: 1 year barista experience, reliable transportation
You’ll make specialty coffees, smoothies, and fresh juices, keep the station clean, and give friendly service. Comes with employee discount and paid time off.
Food Expeditor – New Rochelle
- Employer: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar
- Location: New Rochelle, NY
- Type: Part-time (some locations also offer full-time)
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
- Perks: Health care benefits (PT & FT), flexible schedules, paid training, meal discounts, advancement opportunities
You’ll stand at the pass, checking plates for accuracy and presentation, calling out orders, and keeping the expo line clean and moving. Ideal if you like a fast pace and being the link between kitchen and servers.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple roles open and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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