🍽️ New Rochelle Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

New Rochelle’s food scene is busy right now—campus dining, hospitals, chains, and local markets are all hiring. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services Location: Monroe College, 380 Main St, New Rochelle, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.75–$40.00 per hour

Schedule: Full-time, morning hours available , days and hours vary

Full-time, , days and hours vary Requirements: Prior cook experience required

This is a campus kitchen role where you’ll prep, cook, bake, and help keep the kitchen safe and clean. Comes with training, medical/dental/vision (full-time), retirement plan, discounts, and other benefits through Compass Group.

Employer: Montefiore Medical – New Rochelle Hospital

Montefiore Medical – New Rochelle Hospital Location: New Rochelle, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $24.46 per hour

Schedule: 3:00 PM–8:00 PM, days vary (about 4.5 hours per day)

You’ll help plate patient meals, run the tray line, clean equipment, and keep kitchen areas up to health code standards. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can move quickly, and want steady evening hours in a hospital setting.

Employer: Montefiore Medical – New Rochelle Hospital

Montefiore Medical – New Rochelle Hospital Location: New Rochelle, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $26.65 per hour

Schedule: 5:30 PM–10:30 PM , days vary (about 4.5 hours per day )

, days vary (about ) Requirements: High school diploma, 1–3 years cooking in an institutional or commercial kitchen, culinary training/certificate required

You’ll cook hot and cold foods for patients, cafeteria, and events using standardized recipes and strict food safety rules. Great for experienced cooks who want hospital pay and a later shift.

Employer: Cherry Lawn Farm Market

Location: New Rochelle, NY 10804

Type: Full-time or Part-time (in person)

Full-time or Part-time (in person) Pay: $17.00–$19.00 per hour

Schedule: Must be able to work 6:30 AM opening and some 6:00 PM closing shifts

Must be able to work and some shifts Requirements: 1 year barista experience, reliable transportation

You’ll make specialty coffees, smoothies, and fresh juices, keep the station clean, and give friendly service. Comes with employee discount and paid time off.

Employer: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar

Location: New Rochelle, NY

Type: Part-time (some locations also offer full-time)

(some locations also offer full-time) Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Competitive (exact rate not listed) Perks: Health care benefits (PT & FT), flexible schedules, paid training, meal discounts, advancement opportunities

You’ll stand at the pass, checking plates for accuracy and presentation, calling out orders, and keeping the expo line clean and moving. Ideal if you like a fast pace and being the link between kitchen and servers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple roles open and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.