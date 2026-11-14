A former New Roads police officer and volunteer firefighter, Kedreyon K. Williams, 31, has been sentenced in Pointe Coupee Parish, Louisiana after being convicted of sexually abusing multiple children.

A jury in October found Williams guilty of three counts of first-degree rape of juveniles, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and possession of pornography involving juveniles. The jury deliberated for just over 30 minutes before returning the verdict.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, led by DA Tony Clayton, said each rape conviction carried a mandatory life sentence, and the office also recommended that Williams be physically castrated as an additional punishment. The judge imposed three life sentences and ordered castration.

District Judge Kevin Kimball called it the worst child sexual abuse case he had seen. Clayton said the punishment is meant to ensure Williams can never prey on children again and to provide some measure of justice and comfort to the victims’ families.