A former New Roads police officer and volunteer firefighter, Kedreyon K. Williams, 31, has been sentenced in 18th Judicial District Court in New Roads.

District Judge Kevin Kimball gave Williams three life sentences in prison and ordered castration after a jury found him guilty in October of:

Three counts of first-degree rape of juveniles (ages 8–11)

Indecent behavior with a juvenile

Possession of pornography involving juveniles

The crimes happened at New Roads fire stations, at a business where he worked, and at his home. Investigators began looking into Williams after a mother reported information from her child, which led to the discovery of other child victims.

Judge Kimball called it the “worst case” of child sexual abuse he had seen. District Attorney Tony Clayton said Williams is a child predator and that the castration is an added punishment to ensure he can never prey on children again.