New Ringgold has some wonderful German Shepherds who just arrived and are looking for loving homes. They’re still settling in, but you can be one of the first to meet them and start the adoption process.

All dogs below are at Char-Wills German Shepherd Rescue, Inc in New Ringgold, PA. Adoption fee for each is $350. For the most up-to-date info, please contact the rescue directly at (570) 943-2828.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Char-Wills German Shepherd Rescue, Inc (New Ringgold, PA)

(New Ringgold, PA) Notes: Hazel just arrived at the rescue on 11/11/26 after being found as a stray in Louisiana. The team is still getting to know her, so more details and photos will be added soon as she settles in.

👉 Meet Hazel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Char-Wills German Shepherd Rescue, Inc (New Ringgold, PA)

(New Ringgold, PA) Notes: Shay also arrived at Char-Wills on 11/11/26 and is still getting comfortable in her new surroundings. The rescue will share more information and photos as they learn more about her.

👉 Meet Shay and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Char-Wills German Shepherd Rescue, Inc (New Ringgold, PA)

(New Ringgold, PA) Notes: Enzo is a younger shepherd who was turned into a Louisiana shelter when his owner could no longer keep him. He arrived at Char-Wills on 11/11/26, and more details and photos will be posted as he settles in.

👉 Meet Enzo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Char-Wills German Shepherd Rescue, Inc (New Ringgold, PA)

(New Ringgold, PA) Notes: Lieutenant is a newly arrived adult shepherd, checked in at Char-Wills on 11/11/26. The rescue is still learning about his personality and will share more info and photos soon.

👉 Meet Lieutenant and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Char-Wills German Shepherd Rescue, Inc (New Ringgold, PA)

(New Ringgold, PA) Notes: Soldier is another young shepherd who just arrived at Char-Wills on 11/11/26. As he settles in, the rescue will update his profile with more details and photos.

👉 Meet Soldier and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a German Shepherd to your family, now is a great time to reach out to Char-Wills German Shepherd Rescue, Inc at (570) 943-2828 and set up a visit or start an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.