🏭 New Richmond Manufacturing: Multiple Quality & Metrology Roles

New Richmond’s medical manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like precision, quality, and late-shift work.

Below are several solid openings in manufacturing & production—all right here in New Richmond, WI.

Employer: Nissha Medical Technologies

Nissha Medical Technologies Location: New Richmond, WI (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time , 2nd shift

, Pay: Metrologist I: $25.00 – $32.69/hour; Metrologist II: $33.17 – $37.98/hour

Work in Nissha’s Isometric Micro Molding Center of Excellence, inspecting tiny, high-precision medical parts. Great fit if you like measurement tools (calipers, micrometers, Keyence, CT/vision systems) and want to grow from hands-on inspection (Metrologist I) into more advanced program development, Gage R&R, and first article work (Metrologist II). Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and professional development.

Alternate posting of the same role: Indeed listing

Employer: Phillips Medisize (a Molex company)

Phillips Medisize (a Molex company) Location: New Richmond, WI

Type: Full-time , 2nd shift (4pm–1am, Mon–Fri)

, Pay: Not listed (varies by experience and location)

Lead the quality team for injection-molded parts and medical device assembly. You’ll supervise inspectors, coach and develop your team, support ISO 13485 quality systems, and jump in on inspections when needed. Good match if you have 2+ years in quality/manufacturing plus 2+ years of leadership, and are comfortable with ERP systems and communicating across all levels.

Alternate posting of the same role: LinkedIn listing

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.