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New Providence
💰 Last day to buy 2026 leaf vacuum permit is Nov 15
3 days ago
💰 Leaf vacuum permits end Sunday, November 15
New Providence residents have until Sunday, November 15 to buy a 2026 curbside leaf vacuuming permit. Each permit costs $60.
Collection schedule (weather permitting):
- EAST (Summit line to South Street): Nov 16 and Dec 7
- WEST (South Street to Berkeley Heights line): Nov 30
Rules for permit holders:
- Display your permit in a window or door visible from the street.
- Put leaves at the curb no earlier than Thursday before your collection week and no later than 6 AM Monday of that week.
- No sticks, rocks, or debris in leaf piles.
- Only leaves from your own property are allowed.
- If a landscaper puts leaves at the curb, a permit is still required and the same schedule must be followed.
Questions? Call Public Works Manager Ralph Parlapiano at 908-665-1076.
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