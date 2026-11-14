💰 Leaf vacuum permits end Sunday, November 15 New Providence residents have until Sunday, November 15 to buy a 2026 curbside leaf vacuuming permit. Each permit costs $60. Collection schedule (weather permitting): EAST (Summit line to South Street): Nov 16 and Dec 7

and WEST (South Street to Berkeley Heights line): Nov 30 Rules for permit holders: Display your permit in a window or door visible from the street .

. Put leaves at the curb no earlier than Thursday before your collection week and no later than 6 AM Monday of that week.

before your collection week and of that week. No sticks, rocks, or debris in leaf piles.

in leaf piles. Only leaves from your own property are allowed.

are allowed. If a landscaper puts leaves at the curb, a permit is still required and the same schedule must be followed. Questions? Call Public Works Manager Ralph Parlapiano at 908-665-1076.

More Info: LAST CHANCE: Leaf Permit Sales End Sunday, Novembe...