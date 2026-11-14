New Port Richey neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be handy for your home, classroom, or pets.

Item: Cute pencils (about 100+, FREE)

Details:

Poster is looking for teachers who could use a large batch of fun, cute pencils.

who could use a large batch of fun, cute pencils. Great for classrooms, rewards, or school supply drives.

Location: Waters Edge, New Port Richey, FL

Condition: Not specified, but offered as a bulk lot of over 100 pencils.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Multi-level cat tree with scratching posts and platforms

Details:

Used cat tree with several levels for climbing and resting.

cat tree with several levels for climbing and resting. Includes scratching posts and platforms for your cat to lounge on.

and for your cat to lounge on. Good for keeping indoor cats active and giving them their own space.

Location: Cotee River Tropics, New Port Richey, FL

Condition: Used (no extra details given on wear)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

These free deals in New Port Richey can go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.