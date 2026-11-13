New Port Richey’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores looking for hands-on leaders. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Location: 10401 Little Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34654

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager, lead a small team, and keep the sales floor and stockroom looking sharp. This role is very active (lifting, stocking, cleaning) and comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and education assistance.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Location: New Port Richey, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Train and guide Product Sales Specialists, help customers with project questions, and keep your department organized and well-priced. Good fit if you have 1+ year of customer service or sales, like a fast-paced warehouse-style store, and want bonus potential, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and paid time off.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Location: New Port Richey, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the Pro Assistant role, but focused on the wood department. You’ll coach sales specialists, help customers choose flooring, and handle merchandising and pricing. Comes with bonus opportunities, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, and paid vacation, sick time, holidays, and volunteer time.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: New Port Richey, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.00 – $27.50 per hour + monthly bonus

Lead a high-performing team, keep the store stocked and organized, and cross-train in all areas of store operations. This one stands out for strong hourly pay, bonus, PTO (up to 152 hours/year), sick time, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, and a clear path to promotion, with store hours between 6am–10pm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or duty that makes it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.