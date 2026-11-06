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🤝 New Port Richey Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles
New Port Richey has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being out in the community. Here are a few local roles worth a look.
Client Care Coordinator
- Employer: The Red Apple ADT
- Location: New Port Richey, FL (in person)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
- Benefits: 403(b) matching, dental, life, pet, and vision insurance
Work weekdays with adults with disabilities in a day program setting—no nights or weekends. You’ll lead meaningful activities, help with personal care, ride/drive a 15-passenger wheelchair bus (no CDL), and track progress toward goals.
Brooksville Companion
- Employer: Breakthroughs LLC
- Location: Based near Brooksville, FL with ties to New Port Richey area
- Type: Part-time (Mon–Wed, 9:00 AM–3:00 PM, ~18 hrs/week, chance for more)
- Pay: Not listed
Entry-level, community-based companion role with an independent adult—more social support than hands-on care. You’ll plan fun outings, provide rides, explore local events and volunteer options, and help build community connections.
Case Manager – Behavioral Health
- Employer: BayCare Health System
- Location: Pasco County / New Port Richey area (field-based)
- Type: Full-time, days (some travel, occasional weekends/on-call)
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match, bonuses, and more
Field-based case management with BayCare Behavioral Health, serving adults or kids with serious mental health or substance use needs. You’ll handle assessments, service planning, referrals, and coordination across Pasco County; bachelor’s in a human services field and related experience required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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