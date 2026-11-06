🤝 New Port Richey Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles

New Port Richey has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being out in the community. Here are a few local roles worth a look.

Employer: The Red Apple ADT

The Red Apple ADT Location: New Port Richey, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Benefits: 403(b) matching, dental, life, pet, and vision insurance

Work weekdays with adults with disabilities in a day program setting—no nights or weekends. You’ll lead meaningful activities, help with personal care, ride/drive a 15-passenger wheelchair bus (no CDL), and track progress toward goals.

Employer: Breakthroughs LLC

Breakthroughs LLC Location: Based near Brooksville, FL with ties to New Port Richey area

Based near with ties to Type: Part-time (Mon–Wed, 9:00 AM–3:00 PM, ~18 hrs/week, chance for more)

(Mon–Wed, 9:00 AM–3:00 PM, ~18 hrs/week, chance for more) Pay: Not listed

Entry-level, community-based companion role with an independent adult—more social support than hands-on care. You’ll plan fun outings, provide rides, explore local events and volunteer options, and help build community connections.

Employer: BayCare Health System

Location: Pasco County / New Port Richey area (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time, days (some travel, occasional weekends/on-call)

(some travel, occasional weekends/on-call) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match, bonuses, and more

Field-based case management with BayCare Behavioral Health, serving adults or kids with serious mental health or substance use needs. You’ll handle assessments, service planning, referrals, and coordination across Pasco County; bachelor’s in a human services field and related experience required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.