📣 New Port Richey Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles with Strong Pay

New Port Richey and nearby Odessa have some solid sales and marketing roles right now, from leadership to internships. Here are a few worth a closer look.

Employer: Web Direct Brands, Inc.

Web Direct Brands, Inc. Location: Odessa, FL (commute from New Port Richey)

(commute from New Port Richey) Salary: Starting at $60,000/year + scheduled $4,000 raises every 6 months and performance-based bonus

and performance-based bonus Type: Full-time, in-person, Monday–Friday (~45–50 hrs/week)

This is a senior leadership role running a 10–12 person marketing team and reporting directly to the CEO. You’ll own strategy, manage staff, and drive measurable results across web, social, email, and more. Cover letter is required and they’re looking for someone ready to grow into long-term leadership.

Employer: Lotus Sales

Lotus Sales Location: New Port Richey, FL

Pay: Commission-based, about $7,000–$20,000+ over the summer (top performers can earn more; average first-year rep $10,000–$14,000)

(top performers can earn more; average first-year rep $10,000–$14,000) Type: Full-time summer internship (Mon–Sat), door-to-door sales

Hands-on sales role with full training, focused on door-to-door work and closing deals with homeowners. Good fit if you’re a motivated, coachable student who wants to build confidence, sales skills, and leadership experience fast.

Employer: Lithia & Driveway – Hyundai of New Port Richey Certified Used Cars

Location: New Port Richey, FL

Salary: Competitive pay (details not listed)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Join the #1 Volume Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealer in the world, backed by Lithia & Driveway. You’ll guide customers through the car-buying process, with training, a 5-day work week, and a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading a full posting can spark ideas for other roles to search for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.