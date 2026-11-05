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🍽️ New Port Richey Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring
New Port Richey’s food scene is growing fast, with new spots and steady favorites all looking for help. If you like busy shifts, good food, and working with people, these local openings are worth a look.
Cook (Daytime Only) – First Watch
- Employer: First Watch
- Location: New Port Richey, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Daytime hours only (no nights) at a popular breakfast, brunch, and lunch spot. Offers a long list of perks like health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, meal discounts, tuition help, and more for eligible employees.
Server – Local Restaurant
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: New Port Richey, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour
Front-of-house role where you greet guests, take orders, and run food and drinks. Good fit if you have some restaurant or bar experience and are comfortable using a POS and handling cash.
Line Cook – Estuary NPR
- Employer: Estuary NPR
- Location: Downtown New Port Richey, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00 – $21.00 per hour
Modern American restaurant with a creative, fast-paced kitchen and growth opportunities. You’ll work with local seafood and produce, modern cooking techniques, and a changing menu—ideal if you have 3+ years fine dining experience and want to level up your skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many places are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume, show up on time, and go for it.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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