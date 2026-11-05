🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in New Paltz This Week

New Paltz neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you need home basics or something special for the holidays, take a look below.

Item: Luggage rack

Condition: Excellent condition, folds up for easy storage

Location: Town of New Paltz, Ulster County, New York

Source: trashnothing.com

A simple, sturdy luggage rack that’s great for guests or for keeping a suitcase off the floor. Since it folds, it’s easy to tuck into a closet when not in use. Photos are available on the listing so you can see the style and finish.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Hand-made, freeform stoneware turkey platter

Size: Roughly 22" x 16"

Condition: Hand-made stoneware, good for serving

Location: Town of New Paltz, Ulster County, New York

Source: trashnothing.com

A unique, hand-made stoneware platter shaped for turkey or other big meals. Perfect for Thanksgiving or any holiday dinner. The large size makes it great for a main dish or a big spread of sides. Check the photos to see the design and glaze.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Cat climbing tree

Condition: Stable, good condition

Dimensions: 24" (W) x 20" (D) x 41" (H)

Location: Town of New Paltz, Ulster County, New York

Source: trashnothing.com

A cat tree for your furry friend to climb and perch on. At about 41" tall, it’s a nice size for most rooms without taking over the space. The stable base and listed dimensions help you know if it will fit your spot at home.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

These free deals in New Paltz can go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.