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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in New Paltz This Week
New Paltz neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you need home basics or something special for the holidays, take a look below.
Luggage Rack (New Paltz)
Item: Luggage rack
Condition: Excellent condition, folds up for easy storage
Location: Town of New Paltz, Ulster County, New York
Source: trashnothing.com
A simple, sturdy luggage rack that’s great for guests or for keeping a suitcase off the floor. Since it folds, it’s easy to tuck into a closet when not in use. Photos are available on the listing so you can see the style and finish.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Turkey Platter (New Paltz)
Item: Hand-made, freeform stoneware turkey platter
Size: Roughly 22" x 16"
Condition: Hand-made stoneware, good for serving
Location: Town of New Paltz, Ulster County, New York
Source: trashnothing.com
A unique, hand-made stoneware platter shaped for turkey or other big meals. Perfect for Thanksgiving or any holiday dinner. The large size makes it great for a main dish or a big spread of sides. Check the photos to see the design and glaze.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Cat Climbing Tree (New Paltz)
Item: Cat climbing tree
Condition: Stable, good condition
Dimensions: 24" (W) x 20" (D) x 41" (H)
Location: Town of New Paltz, Ulster County, New York
Source: trashnothing.com
A cat tree for your furry friend to climb and perch on. At about 41" tall, it’s a nice size for most rooms without taking over the space. The stable base and listed dimensions help you know if it will fit your spot at home.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
These free deals in New Paltz can go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.