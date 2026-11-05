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New Paltz

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in New Paltz This Week

5 days ago

New Paltz neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you need home basics or something special for the holidays, take a look below.

Luggage Rack (New Paltz)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWgq4_1GnkUyC700

Item: Luggage rack
Condition: Excellent condition, folds up for easy storage
Location: Town of New Paltz, Ulster County, New York
Source: trashnothing.com

A simple, sturdy luggage rack that’s great for guests or for keeping a suitcase off the floor. Since it folds, it’s easy to tuck into a closet when not in use. Photos are available on the listing so you can see the style and finish.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Turkey Platter (New Paltz)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEWTc_1GnkUyC700

Item: Hand-made, freeform stoneware turkey platter
Size: Roughly 22" x 16"
Condition: Hand-made stoneware, good for serving
Location: Town of New Paltz, Ulster County, New York
Source: trashnothing.com

A unique, hand-made stoneware platter shaped for turkey or other big meals. Perfect for Thanksgiving or any holiday dinner. The large size makes it great for a main dish or a big spread of sides. Check the photos to see the design and glaze.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Cat Climbing Tree (New Paltz)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZOFwg_1GnkUyC700

Item: Cat climbing tree
Condition: Stable, good condition
Dimensions: 24" (W) x 20" (D) x 41" (H)
Location: Town of New Paltz, Ulster County, New York
Source: trashnothing.com

A cat tree for your furry friend to climb and perch on. At about 41" tall, it’s a nice size for most rooms without taking over the space. The stable base and listed dimensions help you know if it will fit your spot at home.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

These free deals in New Paltz can go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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