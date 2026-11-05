🎓 New Palestine IN: Several School & Daycare Roles Hiring Now

New Palestine schools are adding key support roles for students, from early childhood care to behavior support and coaching. If you like working with kids and being part of a school community, these are worth a look.

Employer: New Palestine Community Schools

New Palestine Community Schools Location: New Palestine, IN

Type: Full-time, long-term sub (1/6/2027 – 3/12/2027)

Reports to: Director of Special Education

This role supports PK–12 students with special needs through behavior plans, crisis support, and staff coaching. Requires a master’s-level license in a related field (psychology, social work, counseling, education, admin, etc.); BCBA certification/experience preferred.

Employer: New Palestine Community Schools

New Palestine Community Schools Location: New Palestine, IN

Type: Seasonal/full-time during season (Dec 1, 2026 – March 4, 2027)

Reports to: Athletic Director

Help coach the 8th grade girls “B” team, focusing on skills, discipline, and sportsmanship. CPR certification is required (or willingness to get it); past coaching or playing experience is preferred.

Employer: New Palestine Community Schools

New Palestine Community Schools Location: New Palestine, IN

Type: Part-time, school year (180 duty days)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 1:00 pm – 4:45 pm

Salary: $17.70/hour

Reports to: Early Childhood Coordinator

Support little ones in a daycare/classroom setting with child-centered activities, playtime, and daily routines. Must have 48 college credit hours or 2+ years of experience working with children in an instructional setting.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you don’t miss out.

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