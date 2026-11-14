Young dogs are starting fresh in New Oxford, and they’re looking for families to grow up with. Most are still settling into foster homes, but you can get a head start on meeting your future best friend.

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter/Rescue: PA Caring For K-9's (all-breed, foster-based rescue)

(all-breed, foster-based rescue) Health: All dogs are kept up to date on vaccines and preventatives while in foster care.

Oscar is listed as “coming soon”, which means he’s not quite ready to go home yet but you can follow his listing and be ready to apply once more info is posted.

👉 Meet Oscar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix

Shepherd (unknown type) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/chocolate with black

Brown/chocolate with black Shelter/Rescue: PA Caring For K-9's

Health: Kept current on vaccines and preventatives in foster care.

Sophie is also “coming soon” and will have more details and foster-area info posted as she settles in.

👉 Meet Sophie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black

White with black Shelter/Rescue: PA Caring For K-9's

Health: Vaccines and preventatives up to date while in foster.

Funnel is marked “coming soon”, so now is a good time to watch his listing if you love small, active breeds.

👉 Meet Funnel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter/Rescue: PA Caring For K-9's

Health: Up to date on vaccines and preventatives in foster care.

Evie is listed as “coming soon”; more info will be added as her foster gets to know her.

👉 Meet Evie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bluetick Coonhound mix

Bluetick Coonhound mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white

Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white Shelter/Rescue: PA Caring For K-9's

Health: Vaccines and preventatives kept current in foster.

Ellie Mae is another “coming soon” pup; check back on her listing for updates on her personality and foster location.

👉 Meet Ellie Mae and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Basset Hound mix

Basset Hound mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate with black

Brown/chocolate with black Shelter/Rescue: PA Caring For K-9's

Health: Up to date on vaccines and preventatives while in foster.

Archie is marked “coming soon”; his foster family will share more as they get to know him.

👉 Meet Archie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate with black

Brown/chocolate with black Shelter/Rescue: PA Caring For K-9's

Health: Vaccines and preventatives up to date in foster care.

Flash is also “coming soon”; if you love beagles, keep an eye on his page for updates.

👉 Meet Flash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter/Rescue: PA Caring For K-9's

Background: Recently moved to a new foster home; started out very scared and trembling, but is slowly learning that she is safe and beginning to show curiosity.

Recently moved to a new foster home; started out very scared and trembling, but is slowly learning that she is safe and beginning to show curiosity. Health: Kept up to date on vaccines and preventatives while in foster.

Fruity Pebbles is a shy girl who is slowly coming out of her shell in foster care. If you’re patient and gentle, she may be a wonderful match for you.

👉 Meet Fruity Pebbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near New Oxford, PA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please take a few minutes to read through these pups’ listings and share them with friends and neighbors. You can contact PA Caring For K-9's through any of the Adoptapet links above for the most current info and adoption steps.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.