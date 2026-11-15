New Orleans hospitality is buzzing right now – hotels, bars, and brunch spots are all hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, good food, and talking to people, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Sonesta International Hotels

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range not listed; includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, hotel discounts

Front desk role at Sonesta ES Suites handling check-ins, guest questions, and payments. Good fit if you’ve got hotel or retail customer service experience and want strong benefits.

Employer: Sonesta International Hotels

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range not listed; includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, hotel discounts

Lead all culinary operations for the hotel – restaurants, banquets, catering, and room service. Ideal for a seasoned chef ready to own menu development, costs, and a full kitchen team.

Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Oversee the entire housekeeping department, from rooms to laundry, at a modern Canal Street hotel. Great for someone with several years of hotel/housekeeping leadership who likes building and coaching a team.

Employer: Forefront

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Cook for residents, families, and staff in a healthcare setting, following recipes and strict food safety rules. Good match if you like a structured kitchen and consistent standards.

Employer: Windsor Court (via New Orleans LGBTQ Hospitality Alliance)

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Upscale pastry leadership role at an award-winning luxury hotel. You’ll help run pastry production, mentor staff, and collaborate on creative dessert menus.

Employer: Barcadia Bar & Grill

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not specified)

Support a busy bar by stocking ice, beer, liquor, kegs, and garnishes while keeping the bar clean and organized. Great stepping stone if you have restaurant experience and want to move toward bartending.

Employer: Barcadia Bar & Grill

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not specified)

Back-of-house role handling dishwashing, cleaning, and food storage to health-code standards. Good fit if you like steady, physical work in a lively bar/restaurant.

Employer: True Focus Staffing

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Part-time, event-based

Pay: From $13.50/hour, varies by event

Work conventions and events as badge checker, line monitor, crowd control, and more. Flexible, on-call style work that’s great for extra income and getting into the events side of hospitality.

Employer: Lebanon's Cafe

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Not listed (on-site)

Pay: Not listed; includes meal discount and PTO

Entry-level dishwashing role with no experience required. Solid option if you’re reliable, want restaurant experience, and like simple, clear tasks.

Employer: SBE Restaurant Group

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Not listed (on-site)

Pay: Not listed

Bartend at a high-energy, design-forward hotel concept, serving cocktails in a nightlife-style setting. Best for experienced bartenders used to fast-paced, upscale service.

Employer: Fairmont

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead multiple luxury outlets at the new Fairmont New Orleans, focusing on service standards, staffing, and revenue. A strong step for experienced F&B leaders from high-end hotels.

Employer: Urban South Brewery

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour + 401(k), employee discount, flexible schedule

Cook burgers and more out of Urban South’s in-house food trailer, including prep and service during busy taproom hours. Great if you like high-volume cooking and brewery vibes.

Employer: Dave & Buster's

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $2.13/hour + tips; benefits available for many roles

High-energy bartending in a games-and-food environment, with contests, flexible schedules, and lots of guest interaction.

Employer: Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed; offers medical, dental, PTO, discounts

Daytime-only brunch line cook role (breakfast and lunch only). Perfect if you want solid kitchen work but still be home most evenings.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3167

Location: 4301 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70126

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$32/hour + incentives and full Walmart benefits

Lead the deli/bakery team, prep products, and keep food safety on point. Strong hourly pay with big-box benefits and paid education options.

Employer: Juicy Seafood New Orleans

Location: 1200 Poydras St Ste 102, New Orleans, LA 70113

Type: Not listed (on-site)

Pay: $7.25–$20.00/hour

Front-of-house role greeting guests, helping with service, and keeping the dining room tidy. Good entry point if you’re 18+, friendly, and want flexible hours.

Employer: Main Event

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $2.13/hour + tips

Similar to an entertainment-center bar role: fast-paced, noisy, and guest-focused, with food, drinks, and games all in one place.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—hours and duties can be more flexible than they sound.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.