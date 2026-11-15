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🍽️ New Orleans Food & Hospitality – Multiple Roles From $13.50/hr+
New Orleans hospitality is buzzing right now – hotels, bars, and brunch spots are all hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, good food, and talking to people, this week has some solid options.
Guest Service Agent-1
Employer: Sonesta International Hotels
Location: New Orleans, LA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Range not listed; includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, hotel discounts
Front desk role at Sonesta ES Suites handling check-ins, guest questions, and payments. Good fit if you’ve got hotel or retail customer service experience and want strong benefits.
Executive Chef
Employer: Sonesta International Hotels
Location: New Orleans, LA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Range not listed; includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, hotel discounts
Lead all culinary operations for the hotel – restaurants, banquets, catering, and room service. Ideal for a seasoned chef ready to own menu development, costs, and a full kitchen team.
Housekeeping Manager – Hampton Inn Canal Street
Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality
Location: New Orleans, LA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Oversee the entire housekeeping department, from rooms to laundry, at a modern Canal Street hotel. Great for someone with several years of hotel/housekeeping leadership who likes building and coaching a team.
Cook
Employer: Forefront
Location: New Orleans, LA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Cook for residents, families, and staff in a healthcare setting, following recipes and strict food safety rules. Good match if you like a structured kitchen and consistent standards.
Pastry Sous Chef
Employer: Windsor Court (via New Orleans LGBTQ Hospitality Alliance)
Location: New Orleans, LA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Upscale pastry leadership role at an award-winning luxury hotel. You’ll help run pastry production, mentor staff, and collaborate on creative dessert menus.
Bar Back
Employer: Barcadia Bar & Grill
Location: New Orleans, LA
Type: Part-time
Pay: Competitive (not specified)
Support a busy bar by stocking ice, beer, liquor, kegs, and garnishes while keeping the bar clean and organized. Great stepping stone if you have restaurant experience and want to move toward bartending.
Dishwasher
Employer: Barcadia Bar & Grill
Location: New Orleans, LA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Competitive (not specified)
Back-of-house role handling dishwashing, cleaning, and food storage to health-code standards. Good fit if you like steady, physical work in a lively bar/restaurant.
Guest Services Staff – Conventions (NOLA)
Employer: True Focus Staffing
Location: New Orleans, LA
Type: Part-time, event-based
Pay: From $13.50/hour, varies by event
Work conventions and events as badge checker, line monitor, crowd control, and more. Flexible, on-call style work that’s great for extra income and getting into the events side of hospitality.
Dishwasher
Employer: Lebanon's Cafe
Location: New Orleans, LA
Type: Not listed (on-site)
Pay: Not listed; includes meal discount and PTO
Entry-level dishwashing role with no experience required. Solid option if you’re reliable, want restaurant experience, and like simple, clear tasks.
Bartender – The Monarch Hotel by HQ
Employer: SBE Restaurant Group
Location: New Orleans, LA
Type: Not listed (on-site)
Pay: Not listed
Bartend at a high-energy, design-forward hotel concept, serving cocktails in a nightlife-style setting. Best for experienced bartenders used to fast-paced, upscale service.
Food & Beverage Floor Manager
Employer: Fairmont
Location: New Orleans, LA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Lead multiple luxury outlets at the new Fairmont New Orleans, focusing on service standards, staffing, and revenue. A strong step for experienced F&B leaders from high-end hotels.
Urban Smash Food Truck Cook
Employer: Urban South Brewery
Location: New Orleans, LA
Type: Part-time
Pay: $18–$20/hour + 401(k), employee discount, flexible schedule
Cook burgers and more out of Urban South’s in-house food trailer, including prep and service during busy taproom hours. Great if you like high-volume cooking and brewery vibes.
Bartender
Employer: Dave & Buster's
Location: New Orleans, LA
Type: Part-time
Pay: $2.13/hour + tips; benefits available for many roles
High-energy bartending in a games-and-food environment, with contests, flexible schedules, and lots of guest interaction.
Line Cook – “We Do Days!”
Employer: Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group
Location: New Orleans, LA
Type: Part-time
Pay: Not listed; offers medical, dental, PTO, discounts
Daytime-only brunch line cook role (breakfast and lunch only). Perfect if you want solid kitchen work but still be home most evenings.
Deli/Bakery Team Supervisor
Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3167
Location: 4301 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70126
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19–$32/hour + incentives and full Walmart benefits
Lead the deli/bakery team, prep products, and keep food safety on point. Strong hourly pay with big-box benefits and paid education options.
Host/Server – Restaurant Team Member
Employer: Juicy Seafood New Orleans
Location: 1200 Poydras St Ste 102, New Orleans, LA 70113
Type: Not listed (on-site)
Pay: $7.25–$20.00/hour
Front-of-house role greeting guests, helping with service, and keeping the dining room tidy. Good entry point if you’re 18+, friendly, and want flexible hours.
Bartender
Employer: Main Event
Location: New Orleans, LA
Type: Part-time
Pay: $2.13/hour + tips
Similar to an entertainment-center bar role: fast-paced, noisy, and guest-focused, with food, drinks, and games all in one place.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—hours and duties can be more flexible than they sound.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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