undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Orleans
🚔 New Orleans Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month
5 days ago
New Orleans has steady demand right now for people who can keep hotels, hospitals, and campuses safe. If you’ve got security or law enforcement experience, there are some solid options to check out.
Security Officer – Hotel
- Employer: Royal Lahaina Resort / Highgate Hotels
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Front-line hotel safety role with guest contact, patrols, incident reports, and emergency response. Offers a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, vacation, and sick leave.
Supervisor, Public Safety – New Orleans East Hospital (NOEH)
- Employer: LCMC Health – New Orleans East Hospital
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead a hospital public safety team, handle shift supervision, training, and emergency response. Good fit if you have 2+ years hospital security/law enforcement plus required safety certifications and want formal leadership duties.
Police Sergeant – Campus Law Enforcement
- Employer: Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) via Nunez Community College posting
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time (Probational appointment)
- Salary: $45,885 – $92,851 annually
- Why it’s worth a look: Supervisory campus police role with patrol, investigations, and report review in an accredited university police department. Requires 3 years law enforcement experience (or college-hour substitution) and the 2100 Protective Services Exam.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—public safety careers often open doors to other roles in the same system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.