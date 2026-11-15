New Orleans has steady demand right now for people who can keep hotels, hospitals, and campuses safe. If you’ve got security or law enforcement experience, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Royal Lahaina Resort / Highgate Hotels

Royal Lahaina Resort / Highgate Hotels Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Front-line hotel safety role with guest contact, patrols, incident reports, and emergency response. Offers a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, vacation, and sick leave.

Employer: LCMC Health – New Orleans East Hospital

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Lead a hospital public safety team, handle shift supervision, training, and emergency response. Good fit if you have 2+ years hospital security/law enforcement plus required safety certifications and want formal leadership duties.

Employer: Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) via Nunez Community College posting

via Nunez Community College posting Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time (Probational appointment)

Salary: $45,885 – $92,851 annually

Why it’s worth a look: Supervisory campus police role with patrol, investigations, and report review in an accredited university police department. Requires 3 years law enforcement experience (or college-hour substitution) and the 2100 Protective Services Exam.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—public safety careers often open doors to other roles in the same system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.