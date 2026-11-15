New Orleans is busy and moving, and so is the local job market. If you like being on the road or around vehicles, there are several solid options hiring now.

Employer: Crescent Crown Distributing, LLC

Crescent Crown Distributing, LLC Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $15.00/hour

Ride along with a delivery driver, help deliver and rotate products, handle paperwork, and give friendly customer service. This is an entry-level role with steady hours, but you’ll need to lift up to 50 lbs and be ready for a fast-paced day.

Employer: Hotel Monteleone

Location: New Orleans, LA (French Quarter area)

Type: Full-time, Evening shifts (including weekends/holidays)

Pay: Not listed

Work at a well-known hotel garage, parking and retrieving guest cars and giving directions and help with a smile. Good fit if you have strong customer service skills, can be on your feet, and don’t mind working outside in all kinds of weather.

Employer: VKL Transportation

Location: Based in New Orleans, LA – runs Midwest–South

Based in – runs Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: $0.75 per mile, up to about $2,600/week

For experienced CDL-A drivers (2+ years), this is no-touch dry van with paid extra stops, detention, and layover. You’ll drive late-model trucks and usually stay out about 3 weeks at a time.

Employer: Stop and Go Transportation

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $125–$150 per day

Deliver mattresses as a driver or helper, loading and unloading with care and giving friendly service at each stop. Good for someone who likes physical work, box trucks, and a fast-paced day, with paid training to get you started.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have more than one opening or similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.