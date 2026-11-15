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🚌 New Orleans Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
New Orleans is busy and moving, and so is the local job market. If you like being on the road or around vehicles, there are several solid options hiring now.
Driver Helper (New Orleans)
- Employer: Crescent Crown Distributing, LLC
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay: $15.00/hour
Ride along with a delivery driver, help deliver and rotate products, handle paperwork, and give friendly customer service. This is an entry-level role with steady hours, but you’ll need to lift up to 50 lbs and be ready for a fast-paced day.
Garage Hiker w/ Valid Driver's License – Flexible Schedule
- Employer: Hotel Monteleone
- Location: New Orleans, LA (French Quarter area)
- Type: Full-time, Evening shifts (including weekends/holidays)
- Pay: Not listed
Work at a well-known hotel garage, parking and retrieving guest cars and giving directions and help with a smile. Good fit if you have strong customer service skills, can be on your feet, and don’t mind working outside in all kinds of weather.
CDL-A OTR Truck Driver | 75 CPM | Dry Van
- Employer: VKL Transportation
- Location: Based in New Orleans, LA – runs Midwest–South
- Type: Full-time, OTR
- Pay: $0.75 per mile, up to about $2,600/week
For experienced CDL-A drivers (2+ years), this is no-touch dry van with paid extra stops, detention, and layover. You’ll drive late-model trucks and usually stay out about 3 weeks at a time.
Stop & Go Mattress Delivery
- Employer: Stop and Go Transportation
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $125–$150 per day
Deliver mattresses as a driver or helper, loading and unloading with care and giving friendly service at each stop. Good for someone who likes physical work, box trucks, and a fast-paced day, with paid training to get you started.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have more than one opening or similar roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.