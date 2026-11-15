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New Orleans
🏥 New Orleans Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN, CNA & Allied Roles
5 days ago
New Orleans healthcare is buzzing right now—lots of bedside, clinic, and even fully remote options. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or patient support, this is a good moment to make a move.
Acute Med Surge – CNA, Days
- Employer: Ochsner Health
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
Work on an acute med-surg unit providing hands-on basic care and safety checks under RN supervision. Great fit if you’re a CNA with BLS and CPI (within 30 days) who likes a fast-paced hospital setting.
CNA – Acute Medical Stepdown, Nights
- Employer: Ochsner Health
- Location: OMC, Jeff Hwy – New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Salary: Not listed
Support higher-acuity patients on a stepdown unit, with close RN collaboration and constant observation when needed. Ideal if you’re a Louisiana CNA wanting more complex cases and night-shift differentials.
CNA – Neuro Progressive Unit, Days
- Employer: Ochsner Health
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
Help care for neuro patients while building strong neuro/telemetry skills. Requires Louisiana CNA, BLS and CPI (within 60 days), and comfort with frequent patient contact.
CNA – MTSU, Nights
- Employer: Ochsner Health
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Salary: Not listed
Provide bedside care and safety monitoring on a medical telemetry stepdown unit. Good for CNAs who like telemetry exposure and can handle 24/7, weekend, and holiday schedules.
CNA – Surgical Stepdown Unit, Days
- Employer: Ochsner Health
- Location: OMC, Jeff Hwy – New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
Support post-op surgical patients with vitals, hygiene, and safety checks. Great entry into surgical nursing for CNA’s with hospital/telemetry experience preferred.
RN Navigator – Arrhythmia / A-Fib Clinic
- Employer: Ochsner Health
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Coordinate care for arrhythmia and A-fib patients, focusing on transitions of care, discharge planning, and reducing readmissions. Best for RNs with 2+ years’ experience who enjoy patient education and care coordination.
RN – Transplant Stepdown Unit (TSU), Nights
- Employer: Ochsner Health
- Location: Jeff Hwy – New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Salary: Not listed
Care for complex transplant patients on a stepdown unit, using full-scope nursing and team leadership. Requires BSN, Louisiana RN license, and BLS—great for nurses wanting high-acuity experience.
RN – Acute Dialysis, Days
- Employer: Ochsner Health
- Location: Jeff Hwy – New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
Lead dialysis care for hospitalized patients, coordinating treatments and educating families. Open to RNs with a diploma or higher, BLS, and interest in nephrology.
Medical Assistant – Cardiology Clinic, Jeff Hwy
- Employer: Ochsner Health
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Room patients, take vitals, support cardiology providers, and handle EMR documentation. Requires MA certification and BLS, plus comfort in a busy specialty clinic.
Medical Assistant – Heart Transplant Clinic, Jeff Hwy
- Employer: Ochsner Health
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support a heart transplant team with patient prep, vitals, and follow-up calls. Good for MAs with BLS who want exposure to advanced cardiac and transplant care.
Licensed Therapist (Inpatient)
- Employer: UHS – River Oaks Hospital
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time, Inpatient
- Salary: Not listed
Provide individual, family, and group therapy on an inpatient psychiatric campus serving adults, adolescents, and children. Requires a Master’s in a mental health field and Louisiana licensure (LCSW, LPC, LMFT or under supervision).
Registered Nurse – Home Health
- Employer: Optum / LHC Group – Louisiana HomeCare Egan
- Location: New Orleans, LA (Home Visits)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $71,677–$107,516 annual total cash target pay (mix of per-visit and hourly)
Provide skilled nursing in patients’ homes, complete OASIS assessments, and coordinate care with physicians and families. Needs unrestricted Louisiana RN license, driver’s license, 1+ year RN experience in LA, and comfort working independently.
Client Care Specialist 2 (Wellness / HIV Services)
- Employer: AIDS Healthcare Foundation
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time, Variable schedule (days/nights/weekends)
- Salary: Not listed
Hybrid clinical/admin role supporting HIV/STI testing and wellness services—vitals, histories, registration, and lab draws. Requires MA certificate, phlebotomy skills, valid driver’s license, and ability to drive a sprinter van or similar.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
- Salary: $2,466–$2,708 per week (estimated)
Work IR cases in a hospital setting as a travel tech. Requires ARRT certification, JRCERT-accredited training, ACLS, AHA BLS, and 2–3 years of IR experience.
Patient Access Representative – Westpark Campus (Days)
- Employer: LCMC Health
- Location: Westpark Campus – New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line role greeting patients, handling registration, scheduling, insurance verification, and payments. Needs HS diploma/GED (or 2 yrs experience) plus 2 yrs customer service/healthcare.
Patient Access Representative – Financial Clearance/Benefits (Days)
- Employer: LCMC Health
- Location: Westpark Campus – New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
Focus on benefits and financial clearance—verifying insurance, explaining costs, and helping with financial assistance. Good for detail-oriented folks with 2 yrs customer service/healthcare and strong phone skills.
Virtual School Psychologist – Louisiana
- Employer: Soliant
- Location: Remote (serving New Orleans, LA schools)
- Type: Contract, Telehealth
- Salary: Not listed
Provide remote evaluations, counseling, and IEP support via telehealth. Requires LA School Psychologist license, 1+ year school psych experience, and comfort working fully online.
Registered Nurse – LTAC Travel (Jefferson)
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Jefferson, LA (Greater New Orleans)
- Type: 13-week contract, 3x12 Day shifts
- Salary: Approx. $2,038 gross per week
LTAC role caring for high-acuity patients with trach/vents and complex wounds. Needs Louisiana RN license, ICU or stepdown experience, and comfort with long shifts.
Nationally Certified Phlebotomist – Home Visits (Per Diem)
- Employer: Hawthorne Health
- Location: New Orleans, LA (Home Visits)
- Type: Contract / Per-diem
- Salary: Per-visit pay, based on experience (travel included)
Perform in-home research blood draws and specimen collection for clinical trials. Requires national phlebotomy certification, BLS, 1–2 years’ experience, reliable transportation, and comfort working independently in the field.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same careers page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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