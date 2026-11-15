New Orleans healthcare is buzzing right now—lots of bedside, clinic, and even fully remote options. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or patient support, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Work on an acute med-surg unit providing hands-on basic care and safety checks under RN supervision. Great fit if you’re a CNA with BLS and CPI (within 30 days) who likes a fast-paced hospital setting.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health Location: OMC, Jeff Hwy – New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Support higher-acuity patients on a stepdown unit, with close RN collaboration and constant observation when needed. Ideal if you’re a Louisiana CNA wanting more complex cases and night-shift differentials.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Help care for neuro patients while building strong neuro/telemetry skills. Requires Louisiana CNA, BLS and CPI (within 60 days), and comfort with frequent patient contact.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Provide bedside care and safety monitoring on a medical telemetry stepdown unit. Good for CNAs who like telemetry exposure and can handle 24/7, weekend, and holiday schedules.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health Location: OMC, Jeff Hwy – New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Support post-op surgical patients with vitals, hygiene, and safety checks. Great entry into surgical nursing for CNA’s with hospital/telemetry experience preferred.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate care for arrhythmia and A-fib patients, focusing on transitions of care, discharge planning, and reducing readmissions. Best for RNs with 2+ years’ experience who enjoy patient education and care coordination.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health Location: Jeff Hwy – New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Care for complex transplant patients on a stepdown unit, using full-scope nursing and team leadership. Requires BSN, Louisiana RN license, and BLS—great for nurses wanting high-acuity experience.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health Location: Jeff Hwy – New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Lead dialysis care for hospitalized patients, coordinating treatments and educating families. Open to RNs with a diploma or higher, BLS, and interest in nephrology.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Room patients, take vitals, support cardiology providers, and handle EMR documentation. Requires MA certification and BLS, plus comfort in a busy specialty clinic.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a heart transplant team with patient prep, vitals, and follow-up calls. Good for MAs with BLS who want exposure to advanced cardiac and transplant care.

Employer: UHS – River Oaks Hospital

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Inpatient

Salary: Not listed

Provide individual, family, and group therapy on an inpatient psychiatric campus serving adults, adolescents, and children. Requires a Master’s in a mental health field and Louisiana licensure (LCSW, LPC, LMFT or under supervision).

Employer: Optum / LHC Group – Louisiana HomeCare Egan

Location: New Orleans, LA (Home Visits)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $71,677–$107,516 annual total cash target pay (mix of per-visit and hourly)

Provide skilled nursing in patients’ homes, complete OASIS assessments, and coordinate care with physicians and families. Needs unrestricted Louisiana RN license, driver’s license, 1+ year RN experience in LA, and comfort working independently.

Employer: AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Variable schedule (days/nights/weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Hybrid clinical/admin role supporting HIV/STI testing and wellness services—vitals, histories, registration, and lab draws. Requires MA certificate, phlebotomy skills, valid driver’s license, and ability to drive a sprinter van or similar.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Salary: $2,466–$2,708 per week (estimated)

Work IR cases in a hospital setting as a travel tech. Requires ARRT certification, JRCERT-accredited training, ACLS, AHA BLS, and 2–3 years of IR experience.

Employer: LCMC Health

Location: Westpark Campus – New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role greeting patients, handling registration, scheduling, insurance verification, and payments. Needs HS diploma/GED (or 2 yrs experience) plus 2 yrs customer service/healthcare.

Employer: LCMC Health

Location: Westpark Campus – New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Focus on benefits and financial clearance—verifying insurance, explaining costs, and helping with financial assistance. Good for detail-oriented folks with 2 yrs customer service/healthcare and strong phone skills.

Employer: Soliant

Soliant Location: Remote (serving New Orleans, LA schools)

Type: Contract, Telehealth

Salary: Not listed

Provide remote evaluations, counseling, and IEP support via telehealth. Requires LA School Psychologist license, 1+ year school psych experience, and comfort working fully online.

Employer: Solomon Page

Location: Jefferson, LA (Greater New Orleans)

Type: 13-week contract, 3x12 Day shifts

Salary: Approx. $2,038 gross per week

LTAC role caring for high-acuity patients with trach/vents and complex wounds. Needs Louisiana RN license, ICU or stepdown experience, and comfort with long shifts.

Employer: Hawthorne Health

Location: New Orleans, LA (Home Visits)

Type: Contract / Per-diem

Salary: Per-visit pay, based on experience (travel included)

Perform in-home research blood draws and specimen collection for clinical trials. Requires national phlebotomy certification, BLS, 1–2 years’ experience, reliable transportation, and comfort working independently in the field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.