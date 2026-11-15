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📣 New Orleans Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Paths
New Orleans has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from true entry level to senior leadership with six-figure pay. Here are several worth a closer look this week.
Sales Representative (Entry Level + Base Pay + Paid Training)
Employer: Big Easy Solution Team (B.E.S.T.)
Location: New Orleans, LA (in-person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Base pay + uncapped commission (avg reps ~$75K+ first year, some over $150K)
Entry-level, no degree or sales experience required, with paid training and coaching. Great fit if you like talking to people and want a clear path into sales and future leadership.
LIFE INSURANCE POSITION – State Farm Agent Team Member
Employer: Mia Ingram Agency, State Farm
Location: New Orleans, LA
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:30–5
Salary: $40,000–$85,000/year (salary + commission/bonus)
Local agency role selling auto, home, and life insurance with benefits, PTO, and room to grow inside the agency. Good for someone with some sales background who wants steady hours and a mix of base pay plus upside.
Alliance SE, Associate Director – ServiceNow (Industrial Products & ADM)
Employer: EY
Location: New Orleans, LA (national travel, multi-city role)
Type: Full-time, quota-carrying executive sales
Salary: $221,410–$280,070 base (higher range in some states) + incentive plan
High-level “hunter” role selling ServiceNow-enabled transformations into industrial and aerospace/defense clients. Best for seasoned enterprise sellers (10+ years) with deep ServiceNow and alliance/Big Four experience.
Private Equity Business Developer
Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP
Location: New Orleans, LA
Type: Full-time, national travel up to 50%
Salary: $120,000–$140,000/year
You’ll be the business development face of the firm’s Private Equity practice—networking at PE events, growing relationships, and driving new matters. Ideal if you know the PE world and enjoy high-end relationship selling.
Application Sales Engineer, Power Systems & Controls
Employer: Siemens (Russelectric)
Location: Remote – includes Louisiana territory
Type: Full-time, up to 50% travel
Salary: $91,463–$156,794 base (plus up to 30% variable)
Technical sales role focused on electrical power systems, data centers, and critical power. Great for someone with an engineering/technical background and 3+ years in channel or equipment sales.
Sales Representative (Hybrid)
Employer: Kimball Midwest
Location: New Orleans, LA (territory-based, hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Uncapped commission; 1st-year plan $55,000–$95,000
Outside sales role selling maintenance and repair products with a long-established, family-owned distributor. Strong fit if you like building a territory, cold calling, and want uncapped earnings plus full benefits.
Service Strategy Senior Manager – Consumer
Employer: Deloitte
Location: New Orleans, LA (consulting travel ~50%)
Type: Full-time, client-facing consulting
Salary: $198,700–$391,500/year
Leads large service and AI-enabled customer experience transformations for retail and consumer brands. Best for senior consultants with 10+ years in service strategy and consumer sector work who enjoy both delivery and business development.
Sales Performance Management (SPM) Transformation Senior Consultant
Employer: Deloitte
Location: New Orleans, LA (consulting travel ~50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,000–$210,000/year
Hands-on consulting role implementing SPM platforms (Varicent, Spiff, Oracle IC, Pigment, Anaplan, etc.). Great if you blend sales comp/process knowledge with systems configuration and want to stay close to the tech.
Communications Director
Employer: PwC
Location: New Orleans, LA
Type: Full-time, internal communications leadership
Salary: $122,500–$423,780/year (higher top range in WA)
Senior internal comms role leading firmwide change and employee messaging. Strong match for experienced corporate communicators who can advise executives, run complex programs, and mentor a team.
Digital Content Specialist
Employer: Ochsner Health
Location: New Orleans, LA (healthcare setting)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Marketing/communications role focused on web content, social media, SEO, and analytics for a major health system. Good for digital storytellers with 3+ years in web/content management who want mission-driven work.
Sr. Sales Executive – Enterprise
Employer: Paychex
Location: New Orleans, LA (field-based, travel)
Type: Full-time, enterprise new-logo sales
Salary: Not listed (enterprise role with unlimited earning potential via commission)
High-level HCM sales role selling into companies with 100–5,000+ employees, backed by a broad product portfolio and strong sales support. Best for proven enterprise hunters with HCM experience who want bigger, more strategic deals.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and often has related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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