New Orleans has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from true entry level to senior leadership with six-figure pay. Here are several worth a closer look this week.

Employer: Big Easy Solution Team (B.E.S.T.)

Location: New Orleans, LA (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay + uncapped commission (avg reps ~$75K+ first year, some over $150K)

Entry-level, no degree or sales experience required, with paid training and coaching. Great fit if you like talking to people and want a clear path into sales and future leadership.

Employer: Mia Ingram Agency, State Farm

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:30–5

Salary: $40,000–$85,000/year (salary + commission/bonus)

Local agency role selling auto, home, and life insurance with benefits, PTO, and room to grow inside the agency. Good for someone with some sales background who wants steady hours and a mix of base pay plus upside.

Employer: EY

Location: New Orleans, LA (national travel, multi-city role)

Type: Full-time, quota-carrying executive sales

Salary: $221,410–$280,070 base (higher range in some states) + incentive plan

High-level “hunter” role selling ServiceNow-enabled transformations into industrial and aerospace/defense clients. Best for seasoned enterprise sellers (10+ years) with deep ServiceNow and alliance/Big Four experience.

Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, national travel up to 50%

Salary: $120,000–$140,000/year

You’ll be the business development face of the firm’s Private Equity practice—networking at PE events, growing relationships, and driving new matters. Ideal if you know the PE world and enjoy high-end relationship selling.

Employer: Siemens (Russelectric)

Location: Remote – includes Louisiana territory

Type: Full-time, up to 50% travel

Salary: $91,463–$156,794 base (plus up to 30% variable)

Technical sales role focused on electrical power systems, data centers, and critical power. Great for someone with an engineering/technical background and 3+ years in channel or equipment sales.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Location: New Orleans, LA (territory-based, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Uncapped commission; 1st-year plan $55,000–$95,000

Outside sales role selling maintenance and repair products with a long-established, family-owned distributor. Strong fit if you like building a territory, cold calling, and want uncapped earnings plus full benefits.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: New Orleans, LA (consulting travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time, client-facing consulting

Salary: $198,700–$391,500/year

Leads large service and AI-enabled customer experience transformations for retail and consumer brands. Best for senior consultants with 10+ years in service strategy and consumer sector work who enjoy both delivery and business development.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: New Orleans, LA (consulting travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$210,000/year

Hands-on consulting role implementing SPM platforms (Varicent, Spiff, Oracle IC, Pigment, Anaplan, etc.). Great if you blend sales comp/process knowledge with systems configuration and want to stay close to the tech.

Employer: PwC

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, internal communications leadership

Salary: $122,500–$423,780/year (higher top range in WA)

Senior internal comms role leading firmwide change and employee messaging. Strong match for experienced corporate communicators who can advise executives, run complex programs, and mentor a team.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Location: New Orleans, LA (healthcare setting)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Marketing/communications role focused on web content, social media, SEO, and analytics for a major health system. Good for digital storytellers with 3+ years in web/content management who want mission-driven work.

Employer: Paychex

Location: New Orleans, LA (field-based, travel)

Type: Full-time, enterprise new-logo sales

Salary: Not listed (enterprise role with unlimited earning potential via commission)

High-level HCM sales role selling into companies with 100–5,000+ employees, backed by a broad product portfolio and strong sales support. Best for proven enterprise hunters with HCM experience who want bigger, more strategic deals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and often has related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.