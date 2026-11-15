New Orleans is busy right now with leadership roles, from hospitals to big consulting firms. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these executive and management jobs are worth a look.

Employer: River Oaks Hospital (a UHS facility)

River Oaks Hospital (a facility) Location: New Orleans, LA (minutes outside the city)

(minutes outside the city) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead finances for a 126-bed psychiatric hospital that’s been serving the region since 1970. You’ll own budgeting, revenue cycle, financial reporting, and cost control, and work closely with the CEO and leadership team. Requires 5+ years in healthcare financial leadership and a bachelor’s in a related field (master’s preferred). Offers competitive pay, bonus potential, relocation, 401k match, and strong medical benefits.

Employer: Youth Empowerment Project (YEP)

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$135,000

Top fundraising and external relations role at one of Greater New Orleans’ leading youth nonprofits (budget ~$5.25M). You’ll lead all development, communications, and donor strategy, manage a team, and work closely with the CEO, President, and Board. Needs 7+ years senior-level fundraising experience, proven success with 5–6 figure gifts, and comfort leading multi-year campaigns. Strong benefits, including 100% employer-paid health insurance, 403(b) match, generous PTO, and PSLF eligibility.

Employer: Red White & Blue Thrift

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000

Structured Manager-in-Training program that leads to running your own thrift store. You’ll learn P&L ownership, staffing, production quotas, and customer service, while working alongside experienced leaders. Great fit if you have retail/warehouse/customer-facing experience and want to grow into a full General Manager role. Fast-paced, hands-on environment; bilingual English/Spanish is a plus.

Employer: PwC

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000–$280,000 + annual bonus

High-impact consulting role leading Oracle EPM implementations for budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, and reporting. You’ll manage large workstreams, guide solution design, and coach teams while working directly with finance and tech leaders. Requires 7+ years of client-facing Oracle Finance Consulting (EPM) and experience with tools like FCCS, ePBCS, ARCS, EDMCS, EPCM, or Narrative Reporting. Comes with a broad benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, and more).

Employer: Ochsner Health

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead strategic projects tied to K–12-focused education initiatives within Ochsner. You’ll manage projects end-to-end, drive change management, and coach leaders through training programs. Needs a bachelor’s degree and 5 years relevant experience (or 3 with a master’s) in areas like healthcare operations, finance, or organizational development, plus project/process improvement experience.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Executive role leading system-wide facilities strategy for a major health system. You’ll oversee planning, design, construction, maintenance, capital planning, and regulatory compliance across multiple campuses. Requires 10+ years progressive leadership in facilities/engineering/construction, ideally in a complex healthcare system, plus strong financial and strategic planning skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.