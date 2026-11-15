New Orleans retail and customer service is buzzing right now, from big national brands to local agencies. If you like helping people and staying busy, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mia Ingram Agency, State Farm

Mia Ingram Agency, State Farm Location: Lakeview neighborhood, New Orleans, LA

Lakeview neighborhood, Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.)

(Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.) Pay: $22.00 – $28.00/hour + commission/bonus

Why it’s appealing: Local office role helping neighbors with their insurance needs. Comes with health benefits, paid time off, and growth potential in the agency. Requires a Property & Casualty license (Life & Health is a plus).

Employer: Loomis US

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week, vault environment)

(40 hours/week, vault environment) Pay: Starting at $18.00/hour

Why it’s appealing: Behind-the-scenes cash handling for banks and retailers, in a secure vault setting. Offers PTO, paid holidays, health/dental/vision, 401(k), and training with real advancement paths.

Employer: lululemon

Location: Canal Place, New Orleans, LA

Canal Place, Type: Part-time (flexible, includes evenings/weekends/holidays)

(flexible, includes evenings/weekends/holidays) Pay: $19.00 – $21.86/hour base + ~$2.00/hour target bonus

Why it’s appealing: Front-of-store role focused on high-touch guest experience and product education in an active, upbeat setting. Includes employee discount, paid time off, health benefits, retirement matching, and wellness perks for eligible staff.

Employer: Steve Madden

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Step-up leadership role for someone with 3–5 years of retail experience, helping run store operations, visuals, and team coaching. Perks include medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, big shoe discounts, and a free pair every season.

Employer: Steve Madden

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Lead the whole store, from hiring and coaching to hitting sales and service goals, ideal if you have 4–6 years of retail with supervision. Comes with the same strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and generous shoe discounts as the assistant manager role.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Temporary (flexible hours, evenings/weekends)

(flexible hours, evenings/weekends) Pay: $15 – $19/hour

Why it’s appealing: Good short-term or entry-level option with cashiering, stocking, and customer help at the front of the store. Offers employee discount, PTO, health/vision/dental for eligible hours, 401(k), and training programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.