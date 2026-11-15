🚨 Port of New Orleans sues tanker owners after river collision

The Port of New Orleans has filed a $1 million federal lawsuit after a tanker hit a riverboat and a terminal on the Mississippi River in New Orleans.

On Friday, the tanker Atlantic Asphalt appeared to lose control while passing under the Crescent City Connection and veered into the docked paddlewheel cruise ship American Heritage at the Thalia Street Terminal. The riverboat capsized and partially sank.

There were 192 passengers on the American Heritage. Authorities say all were rescued, and 32 people were taken to hospitals.

The lawsuit, filed in the Eastern District of Louisiana, says damage to the Thalia Street Terminal is already estimated at more than $1 million, with more costs expected for cleanup, surveys, repairs, replacement, and salvage.

Defendants named include Nave Shipping SA (registered in Liberia) and Thome Ship Management Pte Ltd. (based in Singapore), which are tied to the operation and safety management of the Atlantic Asphalt. A warrant was issued for federal marshals to seize and hold the Atlantic Asphalt.