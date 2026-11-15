🚨 Witness describes Mississippi River cruise ship collision

A serious collision happened on the Mississippi River in New Orleans early Friday afternoon when the Atlantic Asphalt tanker reportedly struck the American Heritage river cruise paddleboat, which appeared to be docked.

The American Heritage tipped over, leading to a large rescue response. A witness, Devon Flanagan, who was working along the river, said he saw the U.S. Coast Guard and New Orleans search and rescue teams arrive quickly.

He reported seeing “quite a few people” pulled from the water and believed most people got off the boat by the time he reached the scene. Early reports say there were 129 passengers on board.

This is a developing situation; follow local news for updates on injuries, river traffic, and any safety advisories related to cruise or ship operations in the area.