New Orleans is busy with infrastructure, industry, and data center work right now, and engineers are in demand. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several solid roles here worth a look.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: New Orleans, LA (role is listed with many possible HDR offices, including New Orleans)

(role is listed with many possible HDR offices, including New Orleans) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $195,000 (depending on skills, experience, education, and location)

Lead complex water resources planning projects for federal, state, and local clients—think flood risk, coastal storm protection, navigation, and environmental restoration. This is a senior role where you guide studies, mentor junior staff, and help shape how communities manage water for the long term.

Employer: Laitram Machinery

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own the full life cycle of industrial machinery design—from fuzzy idea to concept, detailed design in SolidWorks, prototyping, testing, and field installation. Good fit if you like hands-on engineering, global projects, and some travel (about 25–35%).

Employer: Salas O'Brien

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Great starter role for new grads who want to work on building systems and HVAC design using Revit. You’ll support calculations, drawings, and documentation on projects across healthcare, education, data centers, and more, with room to grow under senior engineers.

Employer: Ramboll

Location: Hybrid from a Ramboll office in Louisiana (New Orleans area)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $81,515 – $101,894 base, plus potential bonus/other compensation

Lead site civil and land development for large data centers and industrial sites—grading, drainage, stormwater, utilities, and permitting. Ideal if you have 5+ years of civil/site experience, like managing projects and teams, and want to work on mission-critical facilities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and often room to grow into.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.