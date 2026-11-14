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🔧 New Orleans Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
New Orleans has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from campus grounds to apartment communities and HVAC. Good mix of entry-level and experienced roles with benefits.
Groundskeeper – Multifamily Community
- Employer: Harbor Group Management Company
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep a residential community looking sharp—trash pickup, basic landscaping, and light repairs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, bonuses, and more.
Equipment Technician – Night Shift
- Employer: SBM Management Services, LP
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: Thu–Mon, 11:00pm–7:30am (off Tue & Wed)
- Pay: $15.00–$16.00 per hour
Clean and disinfect medical equipment in a hospital setting, keep inventory stocked, and move equipment with a pushcart. Good fit if you like night shifts, steady routines, and working on a team.
Equipment Technician – Day/Evening Shift
- Employer: SBM Management Services, LP
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: Tue–Fri, 10:30am–7:00pm & Sat, 8:00am–5:00pm (off Sun & Mon)
- Pay: $15.00–$16.00 per hour
Same core role as above—cleaning and tracking medical equipment—but on a daytime schedule. No specific education required; safety training is provided.
Maintenance Superintendent
- Employer: The Michaels Organization
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $29.00–$32.00 per hour
Lead maintenance for one or more residential sites—assign work orders, handle light electrical, plumbing, carpentry, painting, and unit turns. Includes benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and professional development for folks with 3+ years maintenance and HVAC certification.
Grounds Attendant I
- Employer: Tulane University
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level grounds role doing general outdoor maintenance on campus. No experience required, just a valid U.S. driver’s license and willingness to be essential staff during emergencies.
Entry-Level HVAC Technician
- Employer: Comfort Engineered Systems Inc.
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15–$18 per hour
Start your HVAC career with on-the-job training, helping install and service residential systems. Offers medical, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) with match, and growth opportunities—no prior HVAC experience needed.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good maintenance roles in New Orleans tend to get snapped up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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