New Orleans has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from campus grounds to apartment communities and HVAC. Good mix of entry-level and experienced roles with benefits.

Employer: Harbor Group Management Company

Harbor Group Management Company Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep a residential community looking sharp—trash pickup, basic landscaping, and light repairs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, bonuses, and more.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

SBM Management Services, LP Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Shift: Thu–Mon, 11:00pm–7:30am (off Tue & Wed)

Pay: $15.00–$16.00 per hour

Clean and disinfect medical equipment in a hospital setting, keep inventory stocked, and move equipment with a pushcart. Good fit if you like night shifts, steady routines, and working on a team.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

SBM Management Services, LP Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Shift: Tue–Fri, 10:30am–7:00pm & Sat, 8:00am–5:00pm (off Sun & Mon)

Pay: $15.00–$16.00 per hour

Same core role as above—cleaning and tracking medical equipment—but on a daytime schedule. No specific education required; safety training is provided.

Employer: The Michaels Organization

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.00–$32.00 per hour

Lead maintenance for one or more residential sites—assign work orders, handle light electrical, plumbing, carpentry, painting, and unit turns. Includes benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and professional development for folks with 3+ years maintenance and HVAC certification.

Employer: Tulane University

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level grounds role doing general outdoor maintenance on campus. No experience required, just a valid U.S. driver’s license and willingness to be essential staff during emergencies.

Employer: Comfort Engineered Systems Inc.

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$18 per hour

Start your HVAC career with on-the-job training, helping install and service residential systems. Offers medical, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) with match, and growth opportunities—no prior HVAC experience needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good maintenance roles in New Orleans tend to get snapped up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.