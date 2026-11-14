📅 International WorkBoat Show comes to New Orleans

The International WorkBoat Show will be held at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans from December 2–4, 2026.

This conference and expo brings together people who work in the commercial marine, workboat, and maritime industries.

On December 2, from 2:00–2:45 p.m., IRPT Executive Director Aimee Andres will speak on the WorkBoat Main Stage. Her session is called “Diversification by Design: The Resilient Port Playbook.”

The panel will look at how inland and coastal ports can:

Plan and finance flexible, multi-use waterfronts

Support commercial cargo, energy, vessel construction and repair, and defense

Adapt to changing markets and build long-term resilience

If you work in ports, terminals, or maritime businesses, this could be a useful event to learn and network.