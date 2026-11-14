New Orleans has a nice mix of hospital, corporate, and state admin roles right now. Most of these only need a high school diploma plus some experience, so they’re very reachable.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: New Orleans, LA (supports leaders across time zones)

(supports leaders across time zones) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $35,500 – $109,120 + annual discretionary bonus (range varies by location)

+ annual discretionary bonus (range varies by location) Provide high-level support to senior leaders: manage calendars, meetings, travel, and confidential info. Good fit if you’re organized, tech-savvy, and like fast-paced, executive-level work.

Employer: LCMC Health

Location: New Orleans, LA – Westpark Campus

Type: Full-time, Days

Full-time, Days Salary: Not listed

Not listed Front-desk role greeting patients, handling scheduling, registration, and insurance checks. Great entry into healthcare if you have strong customer service skills and want steady daytime hours.

Employer: LCMC Health – University Medical Center

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Days

Full-time, Days Salary: Not listed

Not listed Welcome and screen patients and visitors, manage check-ins, and help people find their way. Good for friendly, calm communicators who like being the first point of contact.

Employer: LCMC Health – West Jefferson Medical Center

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Days

Full-time, Days Salary: Not listed

Not listed Similar to other Patient Access roles: greet patients, schedule, register, and collect payments when needed. Nice option if you want a hospital setting with lots of patient interaction.

Employer: LCMC Health – Touro Infirmary

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Days

Full-time, Days Salary: Not listed

Not listed Front-line admin role focused on check-in, insurance verification, and keeping visits smooth and organized. Good match if you’re detail-oriented and enjoy helping patients feel at ease.

Employer: Metropolitan Human Services District (MHSD) (posted via Nunez Community College)

(posted via Nunez Community College) Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Probational state appointment

Probational state appointment Salary: Based on qualifications and experience (state pay range; max listed is career ceiling, not starting pay)

(state pay range; max listed is career ceiling, not starting pay) Higher-level admin role supporting electronic health record systems, quality improvement, and contract monitoring. Best for someone with several years of admin services experience or a degree who likes data, systems, and policy.

Employer: Louisiana Public Service Commission (posted via Grambling State University & Nunez – same role)

(posted via Grambling State University & Nunez – same role) Location: Baton Rouge or New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time state role, Probational/Promotional, Career Progression Group

Full-time state role, Probational/Promotional, Career Progression Group Salary: State range varies by level (3 or 4); see Civil Service specs

State range varies by level (3 or 4); see Civil Service specs Handles reports, correspondence, and liaison work between utility companies and the public. Good fit if you want stable state employment, Monday–Friday 8:00–4:30, and room to move up.

Employer: LCMC Health – University Medical Center

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Days

Full-time, Days Salary: Not listed

Not listed Run the nursing station: manage charts, transcribe orders, and keep communication flowing on a critical care unit. Ideal if you have 1–3 years unit clerk/secretary experience in healthcare and like being at the center of the action.

Employer: Loving Hearts LLC

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Pay: $17.00 – $22.00 per hour + health, dental, PTO

+ Oversee daily front-office operations, HR paperwork, compliance, and support for clients and staff. Great for someone with 2+ years office management/admin who wants steady Mon–Thu 9–5, Fri 9–4 hours.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—admin roles in NOLA tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.