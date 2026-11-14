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New Orleans
📋 Multiple Admin & Clerical Jobs in New Orleans, Up to $109K
2 days ago
New Orleans has a nice mix of hospital, corporate, and state admin roles right now. Most of these only need a high school diploma plus some experience, so they’re very reachable.
Executive Concierge – PST
- Employer: PwC
- Location: New Orleans, LA (supports leaders across time zones)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $35,500 – $109,120 + annual discretionary bonus (range varies by location)
- Provide high-level support to senior leaders: manage calendars, meetings, travel, and confidential info. Good fit if you’re organized, tech-savvy, and like fast-paced, executive-level work.
Patient Access Associate – Westpark Campus (Days)
- Employer: LCMC Health
- Location: New Orleans, LA – Westpark Campus
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
- Front-desk role greeting patients, handling scheduling, registration, and insurance checks. Great entry into healthcare if you have strong customer service skills and want steady daytime hours.
Health Screener – University Medical Center (Days)
- Employer: LCMC Health – University Medical Center
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
- Welcome and screen patients and visitors, manage check-ins, and help people find their way. Good for friendly, calm communicators who like being the first point of contact.
Patient Access Associate – West Jefferson Medical Center (Days)
- Employer: LCMC Health – West Jefferson Medical Center
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
- Similar to other Patient Access roles: greet patients, schedule, register, and collect payments when needed. Nice option if you want a hospital setting with lots of patient interaction.
Patient Access Associate – Touro Infirmary (Days)
- Employer: LCMC Health – Touro Infirmary
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
- Front-line admin role focused on check-in, insurance verification, and keeping visits smooth and organized. Good match if you’re detail-oriented and enjoy helping patients feel at ease.
Administrative Program Specialist – B
- Employer: Metropolitan Human Services District (MHSD) (posted via Nunez Community College)
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Probational state appointment
- Salary: Based on qualifications and experience (state pay range; max listed is career ceiling, not starting pay)
- Higher-level admin role supporting electronic health record systems, quality improvement, and contract monitoring. Best for someone with several years of admin services experience or a degree who likes data, systems, and policy.
Administrative Coordinator 3/4 – District 3 (Baton Rouge or New Orleans)
- Employer: Louisiana Public Service Commission (posted via Grambling State University & Nunez – same role)
- Location: Baton Rouge or New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time state role, Probational/Promotional, Career Progression Group
- Salary: State range varies by level (3 or 4); see Civil Service specs
- Handles reports, correspondence, and liaison work between utility companies and the public. Good fit if you want stable state employment, Monday–Friday 8:00–4:30, and room to move up.
Unit Secretary – TICU (Full-time, Days)
- Employer: LCMC Health – University Medical Center
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
- Run the nursing station: manage charts, transcribe orders, and keep communication flowing on a critical care unit. Ideal if you have 1–3 years unit clerk/secretary experience in healthcare and like being at the center of the action.
Front Office Manager
- Employer: Loving Hearts LLC
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $17.00 – $22.00 per hour + health, dental, PTO
- Oversee daily front-office operations, HR paperwork, compliance, and support for clients and staff. Great for someone with 2+ years office management/admin who wants steady Mon–Thu 9–5, Fri 9–4 hours.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—admin roles in NOLA tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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