New Orleans is busy and moving, and so are the transportation jobs. If you like being on the road and want steady work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Blair Logistics (Blair)

Blair Logistics (Blair) Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor

Pay: **Up to $3,500 per week*** + **$5,000 sign-on bonus***

Lease-purchase flatbed role with weekend home time every week, high percentage pay (up to 76% of linehaul***), and a **clear path to truck ownership in 2–4 years. Late-model equipment, all-expenses-paid orientation, weekly direct deposit, and no forced dispatch.

Requirements: Class A CDL, 1+ year OTR in last 3 years, 6+ months flatbed in last 10 years.

Employer: SpeedX (independent contractor role)

SpeedX (independent contractor role) Location: New Orleans, LA (routes in Pearl River, Slidell, Abita Springs, Lacombe, Mandeville)

Type: Contract, 1099 (full-time or part-time)

(full-time or part-time) Pay: About $200 – $2,000 per week, paid per stop, weekly on Mondays

Package delivery using your own car, SUV, or truck, with flexible routes and the ability to set your own schedule (must work at least one weekend day). Pick up at New Orleans or Baton Rouge warehouses starting 4–7 AM, finish deliveries by 9 PM; most drivers run 100–200 packages a day.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

Location: New Orleans, LA (travel 50%–85% of the time)

(travel of the time) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28 – $37 per hour, based on experience

Field safety role protecting crews working on or near train tracks, with travel across multiple rail projects and strong focus on federal safety rules. Includes medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, paid vacation/holidays, and 401(k).

Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent and 2+ years railroad-related experience (Class 1, short line, transit, DOT rail, contractor, etc.), plus ability to work outdoors, lift up to 50 lbs, and travel for long stretches.

If one of these fits you, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re at the top of the list.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.