New Orleans has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from creative coffee-shop content to high-earning pharma and tech sales. Here are several solid options worth a look this week.

Employer: Auris

Auris Location: New Orleans, LA (on-site, field-based)

(on-site, field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about selling payroll and HR software to local small and mid-sized businesses. Great fit if you like being out in the community, running your own pipeline, and closing B2B deals with lots of in-person meetings.

Employer: Hancock Whitney

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Relationship-heavy banking role where you’ll handle client accounts, do financial needs assessments, and drive sales of banking products. Good for someone with a few years of sales or customer service who wants a more professional, career-track role.

Employer: Amgen (via BioSpace)

(via BioSpace) Location: New Orleans S, LA territory (field-based across SE LA & MS Gulf Coast)

(field-based across SE LA & MS Gulf Coast) Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,880–$121,602 (Specialty Rep); $115,949–$156,872 (Senior Specialty Rep)

High-level pharma sales role calling on dermatology and other specialists, with strong base pay plus incentives and robust benefits. Ideal if you have healthcare/pharma sales experience and want a large territory and long-term career path.

Employer: Only Coffee

Location: New Orleans, LA 70116 (hybrid in-café + remote)

(hybrid in-café + remote) Type: Part-time (about 20–30 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on content role for a pink coffee brand with two local cafes. You’ll plan, shoot, and post for Instagram and TikTok, run content days, support events, and get real portfolio pieces—great for students or recent grads.

Employer: Holiday Inn Club Vacations

Location: New Orleans, LA (in-person at resort)

(in-person at resort) Type: Not stated (appears full-time)

Not stated (appears full-time) Salary: Not listed; “Lucrative Compensation Plans” mentioned

You’ll invite resort guests to attend sales presentations and help them with resort info, aiming to book qualified tours. Good for persuasive, guest-facing sellers who like hospitality perks and bonus potential.

Employer: Copado

Location: New Orleans, LA or Denver, CO (onsite, global scope)

(onsite, global scope) Type: Full-time, 6-month contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead global, multi-channel B2B campaigns for a Salesforce DevOps platform—email, paid media, ABM, and more. Best for someone with 3–5+ years in SaaS demand gen who’s comfortable with Pardot, Salesforce, and data-driven marketing.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: New Orleans, LA (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Route-based role where you grow and support local U-Haul dealers, manage relationships with small businesses, and oversee equipment and displays. Comes with a long list of benefits and suits someone who likes being on the road and building partnerships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.