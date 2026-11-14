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New Orleans
📣 New Orleans Sales & Marketing Jobs – Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to $150K+
12 days ago
New Orleans has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from creative coffee-shop content to high-earning pharma and tech sales. Here are several solid options worth a look this week.
Field Sales Representative – Payroll & HR SaaS
- Employer: Auris
- Location: New Orleans, LA (on-site, field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about selling payroll and HR software to local small and mid-sized businesses. Great fit if you like being out in the community, running your own pipeline, and closing B2B deals with lots of in-person meetings.
Personal Banker
- Employer: Hancock Whitney
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Relationship-heavy banking role where you’ll handle client accounts, do financial needs assessments, and drive sales of banking products. Good for someone with a few years of sales or customer service who wants a more professional, career-track role.
Specialty / Senior Specialty Representative – Dermatology
- Employer: Amgen (via BioSpace)
- Location: New Orleans S, LA territory (field-based across SE LA & MS Gulf Coast)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $89,880–$121,602 (Specialty Rep); $115,949–$156,872 (Senior Specialty Rep)
High-level pharma sales role calling on dermatology and other specialists, with strong base pay plus incentives and robust benefits. Ideal if you have healthcare/pharma sales experience and want a large territory and long-term career path.
Social Media & Marketing Coordinator (Part-Time)
- Employer: Only Coffee
- Location: New Orleans, LA 70116 (hybrid in-café + remote)
- Type: Part-time (about 20–30 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on content role for a pink coffee brand with two local cafes. You’ll plan, shoot, and post for Instagram and TikTok, run content days, support events, and get real portfolio pieces—great for students or recent grads.
In-House Marketing Representative
- Employer: Holiday Inn Club Vacations
- Location: New Orleans, LA (in-person at resort)
- Type: Not stated (appears full-time)
- Salary: Not listed; “Lucrative Compensation Plans” mentioned
You’ll invite resort guests to attend sales presentations and help them with resort info, aiming to book qualified tours. Good for persuasive, guest-facing sellers who like hospitality perks and bonus potential.
Campaign Manager, Commercial (Maternity Cover – 6 Months)
- Employer: Copado
- Location: New Orleans, LA or Denver, CO (onsite, global scope)
- Type: Full-time, 6-month contract
- Salary: Not listed
Lead global, multi-channel B2B campaigns for a Salesforce DevOps platform—email, paid media, ABM, and more. Best for someone with 3–5+ years in SaaS demand gen who’s comfortable with Pardot, Salesforce, and data-driven marketing.
Area Field Manager
- Employer: U-Haul
- Location: New Orleans, LA (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Route-based role where you grow and support local U-Haul dealers, manage relationships with small businesses, and oversee equipment and displays. Comes with a long list of benefits and suits someone who likes being on the road and building partnerships.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, pay, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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