New Orleans is busy and growing, and so is the need for strong public safety pros. Here are several solid law enforcement and security roles hiring now around the city.

Employer: Southern University at New Orleans (listed via Grambling State University )

Southern University at New Orleans (listed via ) Location: New Orleans, LA

Salary: $45,885 – $92,851/year

Type: Probational, full-time, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Lead campus officers at an accredited university police department focused on community policing. You’ll supervise patrols and investigations, review reports, and help shape procedures. 3+ years law enforcement (or mix of college and experience) and 2100 Protective Services Exam score required.

Employer: Port of New Orleans – Harbor Police Department (via Nunez Community College posting)

(via Nunez Community College posting) Location: New Orleans, LA

Salary: Not listed; up to $3.00/hour premium pay

Not listed; Type: Probational, 12-hour shifts

Protect one of the nation’s busiest ports with patrols on facilities, waterways, and critical infrastructure. No prior experience required, and you’ll get POST-certified while earning full state benefits, pension, insurance, and paid leave. 2100 Protective Services Exam score needed.

Employer: Southern University at New Orleans (via Nunez Community College posting)

(via Nunez Community College posting) Location: New Orleans, LA

Salary: $52,520 – $106,309/year

Type: Probational, full-time, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Senior leadership role assisting the Chief of Police with daily operations, supervision, and compliance (Clery, Title IX, crime stats). Great fit if you have 4+ years law enforcement and want to move into strategy, training, and acting Chief duties.

Employer: LCMC Health – New Orleans East Hospital

Location: New Orleans, LA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Night shift

Oversee hospital security officers, schedules, and training while staying visible in the ER, behavioral health, and on patrol. Requires HS diploma/GED and 2+ years security or law enforcement in hospital public safety, plus several safety and crisis certifications.

Employer: LCMC Health – Children’s Hospital New Orleans

Location: New Orleans, LA

Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus advertised

Not listed; Type: Full-time, variable hours

Provide armed security and de-escalation support across a pediatric hospital campus. You’ll patrol inside and outside, respond to disturbances, assist staff with combative patients, and work closely with NOPD on incidents. Needs HS diploma/GED and 2+ years security experience (or 3 years in lieu of education); police academy grad preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—public safety hiring moves fast, and experience in one role often opens doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.