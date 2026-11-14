New Orleans has a nice mix of hands-on plant work and high-tech production roles right now. If you like making things, checking quality, or leading a shift, there’s something here to explore.

Employer: Bastion Technologies, Inc.

Bastion Technologies, Inc. Location: New Orleans, LA (NASA Michoud Assembly Facility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports NASA work at Michoud, focusing on quality for flight hardware and major space programs. You’ll review manufacturing processes, lead MRB work, and ensure compliance with NASA and AS9100/ISO standards. Requires US citizenship, a bachelor’s in engineering (or 9+ years’ experience), and 5+ years of related work.

Employer: Fortune Fish & Gourmet

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

General warehouse role in a food/seafood environment: unloading trucks, stocking, picking orders, driving a forklift, and keeping things clean and safe. High school diploma and 1–2 years of food production experience preferred; must be able to lift up to 50 lbs and handle basic math and English.

Employer: V2X Inc

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time (CBA-covered position)

Salary: Based on current Collective Bargaining Agreement rate

Non-destructive inspection role working on aircraft, engines, and support equipment using eddy current, ultrasonic, X-ray, and more. Requires 3+ years recent NDI experience, NAS 410 Level II, current IRRSP certification, US citizenship, and ability to obtain a DoD Secret clearance. Strong benefits including healthcare, retirement, PTO, and tuition help.

Employer: Flowers Foods

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,000 – $66,000/year

Lead a production shift for a major packaged bakery brand, overseeing staff, safety, quality checks, and equipment. High school diploma, bakery/production experience, and management training are expected. Comes with health benefits, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays, and leadership development. Apply by 11/15/2026.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.