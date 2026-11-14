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New Orleans
⚖️ New Orleans Legal & Compliance Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
New Orleans’ legal scene is busy right now, from big firms to state agencies and Tulane. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in law or compliance.
Cyber/Data Privacy Associate
- Employer: Lewis Brisbois
- Location: New Orleans, LA (or any Lewis Brisbois office nationwide)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on ransomware, data breaches, and other cyber incidents for clients across many industries. Great fit if you have 2+ years in privacy, cyber, insurance coverage, or related work and want front-line incident response experience.
Litigation Associate – Transportation
- Employer: Taylor Root (recruiting for a large law firm)
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a Logistics, Energy, and Manufacturing Litigation Group handling transportation and tort matters on a national scale. You’ll need 3+ years’ litigation experience and Louisiana Bar admission, plus comfort with depositions, discovery, and motion practice.
Legal Assistant
- Employer: The Derbes Law Firm, LLC
- Location: Metairie / New Orleans area, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $52,000–$62,000/year, depending on experience
Support an 11-attorney AV-rated firm in commercial litigation, bankruptcy, and transactions in a paperless office. Strong computer skills (Word, Excel, Outlook) are a must; litigation experience, paralegal certificate, or notary license are a plus. Includes health, dental, vision, life, disability, retirement with firm contribution, free parking, paid holidays, and PTO.
Employment Litigation Of Counsel
- Employer: Jackson Lewis P.C.
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time, Of Counsel
- Salary: Not listed
Lead complex employment litigation (including class/collective actions) for a top-ranked national labor & employment firm. Designed for attorneys with 9+ years’ experience, first-chair case management, and Louisiana Bar admission who want to supervise teams and handle high-level strategy.
Workers’ Compensation Attorney
- Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a national law firm)
- Location: New Orleans/Baton Rouge, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000–$150,000/year
Represent employers and carriers in Louisiana workers’ compensation matters from intake through hearings, mediations, and settlements. Good for defense-side litigators who want a stable pipeline of insurance work and potential partnership track in a long-standing firm.
Attorney 1/2/3 (CSE – Orleans Parish)
- Employer: Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS)
- Location: New Orleans, LA (Orleans Parish)
- Type: Classified state position (Attorney 1–3)
- Salary: $4,694–$9,211/month (approx. $30.33–$36.51/hour, depending on level)
Handle child support and paternity cases with real impact on families’ long-term stability. Requires a current Louisiana law license and offers state benefits, including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, parental leave, and career progression from Attorney 1 to 3.
Protocol Analyst III – Research Compliance (IACUC)
- Employer: Tulane University
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support Tulane’s Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) by reviewing animal research protocols and training investigators to meet federal and institutional rules. Requires either a Bachelor’s + 4 years IACUC/animal research experience or 10 years related experience, with CPIA certification required or obtained within a year of eligibility.
If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor a quick cover letter, and apply while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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