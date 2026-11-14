New Orleans’ legal scene is busy right now, from big firms to state agencies and Tulane. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in law or compliance.

Employer: Lewis Brisbois

Lewis Brisbois Location: New Orleans, LA (or any Lewis Brisbois office nationwide )

(or ) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work on ransomware, data breaches, and other cyber incidents for clients across many industries. Great fit if you have 2+ years in privacy, cyber, insurance coverage, or related work and want front-line incident response experience.

Employer: Taylor Root (recruiting for a large law firm)

Taylor Root (recruiting for a large law firm) Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Join a Logistics, Energy, and Manufacturing Litigation Group handling transportation and tort matters on a national scale. You’ll need 3+ years’ litigation experience and Louisiana Bar admission, plus comfort with depositions, discovery, and motion practice.

Employer: The Derbes Law Firm, LLC

Location: Metairie / New Orleans area, LA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $52,000–$62,000/year, depending on experience

Support an 11-attorney AV-rated firm in commercial litigation, bankruptcy, and transactions in a paperless office. Strong computer skills (Word, Excel, Outlook) are a must; litigation experience, paralegal certificate, or notary license are a plus. Includes health, dental, vision, life, disability, retirement with firm contribution, free parking, paid holidays, and PTO.

Employer: Jackson Lewis P.C.

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Of Counsel

Full-time, Of Counsel Salary: Not listed

Lead complex employment litigation (including class/collective actions) for a top-ranked national labor & employment firm. Designed for attorneys with 9+ years’ experience, first-chair case management, and Louisiana Bar admission who want to supervise teams and handle high-level strategy.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a national law firm)

Jobot (recruiting for a national law firm) Location: New Orleans/Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000–$150,000/year

Represent employers and carriers in Louisiana workers’ compensation matters from intake through hearings, mediations, and settlements. Good for defense-side litigators who want a stable pipeline of insurance work and potential partnership track in a long-standing firm.

Employer: Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS)

Location: New Orleans, LA (Orleans Parish)

Type: Classified state position (Attorney 1–3)

Classified state position (Attorney 1–3) Salary: $4,694–$9,211/month (approx. $30.33–$36.51/hour, depending on level)

Handle child support and paternity cases with real impact on families’ long-term stability. Requires a current Louisiana law license and offers state benefits, including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, parental leave, and career progression from Attorney 1 to 3.

Employer: Tulane University

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support Tulane’s Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) by reviewing animal research protocols and training investigators to meet federal and institutional rules. Requires either a Bachelor’s + 4 years IACUC/animal research experience or 10 years related experience, with CPIA certification required or obtained within a year of eligibility.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor a quick cover letter, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.