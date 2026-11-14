New Orleans has a few solid HR and recruiting options right now, from flexible contractor work to a stable federal leadership role with strong benefits.

Employer: Goodwin Recruiting

Goodwin Recruiting Location: Remote , based in New Orleans, LA

, based in Type: Contract / Independent contractor

Salary: Not listed (performance-based earnings)

Use your hospitality or operations background to move into recruiting. You’ll work from home, connect businesses with talent, and get full training and mentorship plus national recruiting tools.

Employer: Goodwin Recruiting

Goodwin Recruiting Location: Remote , based in New Orleans, LA

, based in Type: Contract / Independent contractor

Salary: Not listed (results-based earnings potential)

Great if you want a career change into recruiting without starting from scratch. You’ll build client relationships, run professional and executive searches, and grow your own recruiting portfolio with full support and training.

Employer: TSA – Department of Homeland Security

Location: Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY), New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: $106,437 – $138,370 per year (includes locality pay)

(includes locality pay) Telework: Situational telework may be allowed (not fully remote)

Lead a team of HR pros at MSY handling staffing, benefits, employee relations, and HR policy work. This role comes with the full federal benefits package, a Secret clearance, and is open to all U.S. citizens and nationals with strong HR experience at the GS-12/SV-H level or equivalent.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—HR roles in New Orleans tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.