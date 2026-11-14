New Orleans healthcare is buzzing right now—lots of RN, allied health, and leadership roles across hospitals, clinics, and travel gigs. If you’re in care work and want steady hours or premium travel pay, this week has options.

Employer: LCMC Health – University Medical Center

LCMC Health – Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on chemo and infusion for oncology patients in an outpatient setting, with time to build real relationships. Requires LA RN license, AHA BLS, and 18+ months oncology experience; ONS/ONCC chemo/biotherapy card within 3 months.

Employer: LCMC Health – New Orleans East Hospital

LCMC Health – Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Days, 5x8s + call (weekends/holidays)

Salary: Not listed

Post-anesthesia recovery role caring for patients right after surgery and procedures. Needs LA RN license, BLS, ACLS, PALS, and 2 years flex RN experience; ideal if you like fast-paced critical monitoring with short patient stays.

Employer: LCMC Health – Children’s Hospital

Location: New Orleans, LA (Metairie outpatient)

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient peds PT role doing evals, treatment, and family teaching in a specialty children’s setting. Requires Louisiana PT license and AHA BLS; great if you enjoy interdisciplinary rehab and long-term progress with kids.

Employer: LCMC Health

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus up to $15,000

Inpatient chemo/oncology RN role with a strong focus on coordination and patient education. Requires LA RN license, AHA BLS, and ONS/ONCC Chemotherapy Immunotherapy Provider Card upon hire.

Employer: Omnicell

Location: 2010 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Set schedule (Mon–Fri + 1 Sat/month)

Salary: Base $20.00–$21.00/hour

Clinic-style specialty pharmacy (not big-box retail) with 1-on-1 patient care and career growth into other areas of Omnicell. Requires HS diploma/GED, active Louisiana pharmacy tech license, and COVID-19 vaccination.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Nights

Pay: $2,022 per week

Cardiopulmonary travel RT contract with 12-hour night shifts and guaranteed hours. Comes with day-one health insurance, 401(k) with match, and support from a dedicated recruiter.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Nights

Pay: $2,022 per week

Another RT travel posting with the same schedule and pay, but a different job ID—worth checking both if you’re flexible on facility and want options in the same city.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Days

Pay: $1,874 per week

Pediatric radiology tech contract with 12-hour day shifts and full travel benefits (day-one health, 401k, CEU reimbursement, per diems). Good fit if you like peds and want strong pay plus travel perks.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr Days

Pay: $3,231 per week

High-paying cath lab tech contract with 10-hour day shifts and robust travel benefits. Ideal for experienced cath lab techs looking to maximize income for a 13-week stretch.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Consulting, up to 50% travel

Salary: Estimated $122,000–$240,500/year

Senior consulting role leading inpatient clinical documentation improvement projects for health systems. Requires clinical degree + active license, CCDS or CDIP, 7+ years acute/CDI-related experience, and prior multi-client or consulting work.

Employer: LCMC Health – New Orleans East Hospital

LCMC Health – Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift med-surg RN role at a Leapfrog “Grade A” safety hospital, caring for a wide mix of adult patients. Good fit if you want broad bedside experience and a community-hospital feel.

Employer: LCMC Health – University Medical Center

LCMC Health – Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus available (amount based on experience)

Neuro/stroke RN role focused on complex brain injury and stroke recovery. Requires LA RN license, BLS, ACLS, and NIH training (provided and renewed annually); ideal if you like neuro and celebrating small wins in recovery.

Employer: LCMC Health – University Medical Center

LCMC Health – Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

This Indeed listing is the same RN Infusion role as above, just posted on a different site. Use whichever platform you prefer to apply.

Employer: CommCare Corporation

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, 11p–7a

Salary: Not listed

Overnight LPN role in long-term care, supervising CNAs, giving meds, and coordinating with physicians. Requires current Louisiana LPN license; long-term care experience and CPR are preferred.

Employer: LCMC Health – University Medical Center

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Central sterile-style role cleaning, sterilizing, and maintaining surgical instruments and OR equipment. Requires HS diploma/GED or 2 years related sterilization/OR aide experience; great entry point if you want to work in the OR environment without direct patient care.

Employer: LCMC Health

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Coordinates adult transfers and bed placement across LCMC facilities, using your field experience to make safe placement decisions. Requires Louisiana EMT/NREMT/EMR license and 3+ years medical field experience; strong fit if you like fast-paced coordination and less field work.

Employer: LCMC Health – New Orleans East Hospital

LCMC Health – Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Days + call

Salary: Not listed

Same PACU RN role as the LinkedIn posting above, listed on Indeed for folks who prefer that application flow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers here have multiple openings and internal transfer options once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.