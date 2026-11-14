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New Orleans
🍽️ Multiple New Orleans Hospitality Jobs, From $57K+ Sous Chef to Bartenders
12 days ago
New Orleans hospitality is buzzing right now—hotels, bars, and restaurants are all hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, good food, and meeting people, this week has some strong options.
Sous Chef
- Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $57K–$60K/year
Lead kitchen operations, from menu planning and ordering to supervising staff and managing costs, with a big focus on cleanliness and guest satisfaction. Great fit if you have 2+ years in culinary leadership and want strong benefits and growth in a large hotel group.
Overnight Front Desk Agent
- Employer: Omni Royal Orleans Hotel
- Location: French Quarter, New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time, Overnight
Handle late-night check-ins/outs, guest issues, and night audit reports at a four-diamond French Quarter hotel. Ideal if you have front desk + cash handling experience and don’t mind working overnight as Manager on Duty.
Culinary Services Aide
- Employer: Forefront
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
Support the kitchen with meal prep, tray setup, dishwashing, and dining room service in a healthcare/residential setting. Good entry role if you want steady hours and to learn the back-of-house basics.
Cook
- Employer: Forefront
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
Prepare patient and staff meals using standardized recipes, monitor food temps, and help with ordering and storage. Best for someone with solid cooking skills who likes a regulated, health-focused kitchen.
Pastry Cook II
- Employer: Marriott International (JW Marriott)
- Location: 555 Canal St, New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time, Non-management
- Pay: $18.55/hour
Bake and prep pastries to brand standards, keep stations clean, and follow strict food safety rules. Great if you have 1–2 years baking experience and want a stable role with a global hotel brand.
Housekeeping Supervisor
- Employer: Fairmont Hotels & Resorts
- Location: Downtown New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
Supervise room attendants, manage room status and schedules, and inspect rooms at a new luxury Fairmont opening downtown. Good step up if you have 1+ year hotel supervisory or housekeeping experience.
Food & Beverage Supervisor – Bourbon Orleans
- Employer: Evolution Hospitality
- Location: French Quarter, New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
Oversee daily F&B service, support staff, handle scheduling and inventory, and help drive sales at a historic Bourbon Street hotel. Nice fit if you’ve got hotel/F&B experience and want your first or next leadership role.
Event Manager – Hilton New Orleans Riverside
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: New Orleans, LA (Riverside)
- Type: Full-time, Hourly + Quarterly Incentives
Plan and execute events from start to finish, act as main client contact, and look for upsell opportunities. Comes with complimentary parking, one meal per shift, travel perks, PTO, and health/retirement benefits.
Bartender – Bleu Perdu
- Employer: Fairmont Hotels & Resorts
- Location: Downtown New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
Craft cocktails and provide upscale bar service at a new Fairmont venue, keeping the bar stocked, clean, and guest-focused. Great for experienced bartenders who want luxury hotel perks and growth.
Bartender
- Employer: Barcadia Bar & Grill
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
Mix drinks, take food orders, manage bar inventory, and keep a clean, fast-paced bar environment. Best for bartenders with 1+ year full-service bar experience who like a lively, casual crowd.
Prep Cook
- Employer: Barcadia Bar & Grill
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
Prep menu items from scratch, follow recipes, and support lunch, dinner, and catering. They’re looking for 3+ years of food prep experience and strong sanitation habits.
Line Cook – King Brasserie
- Employer: Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
Work the line at King Brasserie, keeping stations stocked, plates consistent, and the kitchen spotless. Great for cooks with about 2 years in high-volume restaurants who like creative, boutique hotel vibes.
Line Cook – Peacock Room
- Employer: Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
Similar to King Brasserie, but in the Peacock Room concept—focus on quality, timing, and presentation in a busy, stylish space. Good if you want line experience plus guest interaction energy.
Dishwasher/Steward
- Employer: Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
Keep dishes, equipment, and kitchen areas clean and organized so service runs smoothly. A solid entry point into hotel kitchens if you’re reliable and don’t mind physical work.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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