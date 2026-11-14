New Orleans hospitality is buzzing right now—hotels, bars, and restaurants are all hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, good food, and meeting people, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group

Schulte Hospitality Group Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $57K–$60K/year

Lead kitchen operations, from menu planning and ordering to supervising staff and managing costs, with a big focus on cleanliness and guest satisfaction. Great fit if you have 2+ years in culinary leadership and want strong benefits and growth in a large hotel group.

Employer: Omni Royal Orleans Hotel

Location: French Quarter, New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Handle late-night check-ins/outs, guest issues, and night audit reports at a four-diamond French Quarter hotel. Ideal if you have front desk + cash handling experience and don’t mind working overnight as Manager on Duty.

Employer: Forefront

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Support the kitchen with meal prep, tray setup, dishwashing, and dining room service in a healthcare/residential setting. Good entry role if you want steady hours and to learn the back-of-house basics.

Employer: Forefront

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Prepare patient and staff meals using standardized recipes, monitor food temps, and help with ordering and storage. Best for someone with solid cooking skills who likes a regulated, health-focused kitchen.

Employer: Marriott International (JW Marriott)

Location: 555 Canal St, New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Non-management

Pay: $18.55/hour

Bake and prep pastries to brand standards, keep stations clean, and follow strict food safety rules. Great if you have 1–2 years baking experience and want a stable role with a global hotel brand.

Employer: Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Location: Downtown New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Supervise room attendants, manage room status and schedules, and inspect rooms at a new luxury Fairmont opening downtown. Good step up if you have 1+ year hotel supervisory or housekeeping experience.

Employer: Evolution Hospitality

Location: French Quarter, New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Oversee daily F&B service, support staff, handle scheduling and inventory, and help drive sales at a historic Bourbon Street hotel. Nice fit if you’ve got hotel/F&B experience and want your first or next leadership role.

Employer: Hilton

Location: New Orleans, LA (Riverside)

Type: Full-time, Hourly + Quarterly Incentives

Plan and execute events from start to finish, act as main client contact, and look for upsell opportunities. Comes with complimentary parking, one meal per shift, travel perks, PTO, and health/retirement benefits.

Employer: Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Location: Downtown New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Craft cocktails and provide upscale bar service at a new Fairmont venue, keeping the bar stocked, clean, and guest-focused. Great for experienced bartenders who want luxury hotel perks and growth.

Employer: Barcadia Bar & Grill

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Mix drinks, take food orders, manage bar inventory, and keep a clean, fast-paced bar environment. Best for bartenders with 1+ year full-service bar experience who like a lively, casual crowd.

Employer: Barcadia Bar & Grill

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Prep menu items from scratch, follow recipes, and support lunch, dinner, and catering. They’re looking for 3+ years of food prep experience and strong sanitation habits.

Employer: Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Work the line at King Brasserie, keeping stations stocked, plates consistent, and the kitchen spotless. Great for cooks with about 2 years in high-volume restaurants who like creative, boutique hotel vibes.

Employer: Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Similar to King Brasserie, but in the Peacock Room concept—focus on quality, timing, and presentation in a busy, stylish space. Good if you want line experience plus guest interaction energy.

Employer: Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Keep dishes, equipment, and kitchen areas clean and organized so service runs smoothly. A solid entry point into hotel kitchens if you’re reliable and don’t mind physical work.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.