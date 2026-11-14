New Orleans is busy right now with leadership roles, from shipbuilding and tech to healthcare finance and logistics. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to move up without leaving the city.

Employer: Cotton Holdings Inc.

Cotton Holdings Inc. Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $95,000–$105,000/year

Lead large commercial restoration projects, own client relationships, and manage financial performance. Good fit if you know remediation/mitigation and want a role that mixes business development with operations.

Employer: Brailsford & Dunlavey, Inc.

Location: New Orleans, LA (on-site at client)

(on-site at client) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,000–$90,000/year

Early-career leadership role on the owner’s side, helping run a historic mixed-use university project. Great if you have 2+ years in construction/architecture and want to grow into full project management.

Employer: Credit Human

Location: New Orleans, LA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $128,139–$145,000/year + up to 10% bonus

Executive role leading underwriting, closing, collections, and loss mitigation for the New Orleans mortgage portfolio. Ideal for seasoned mortgage leaders with deep Fannie Mae and credit risk experience.

Employer: Saronic Technologies

Location: New Orleans, LA (works closely with shipyards in LA & TX)

(works closely with shipyards in LA & TX) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000–$150,000/year

Own cost, schedule, and delivery for major autonomous shipbuilding programs, working with government customers and cross-functional teams. Strong match if you have shipbuilding or defense program management experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: New Orleans, LA (consulting role with travel)

(consulting role with travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $144,600–$265,100/year

Lead large Workday Supply Chain implementations and manage executive-level clients. Best for senior consultants with multiple full lifecycle Workday SCM projects under their belt.

Employer: MedRx Logistics

Location: New Orleans, LA (HQ, in person)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: $80,000 base + $10,000 per regional manager + $3,000 per new location + bonuses

Run all operations for a growing medical delivery company across multiple states, build the regional manager layer, and own KPIs and expansion. Great if you know last-mile or healthcare logistics and like scaling systems with AI tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how flexible they are.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.