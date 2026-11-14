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New Orleans
👔 New Orleans Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $80K+ Openings
12 days ago
New Orleans is busy right now with leadership roles, from shipbuilding and tech to healthcare finance and logistics. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to move up without leaving the city.
Restoration Project Director
- Employer: Cotton Holdings Inc.
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000–$105,000/year
Lead large commercial restoration projects, own client relationships, and manage financial performance. Good fit if you know remediation/mitigation and want a role that mixes business development with operations.
Assistant Project Manager – Owner’s Rep (Higher Ed Redevelopment)
- Employer: Brailsford & Dunlavey, Inc.
- Location: New Orleans, LA (on-site at client)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000–$90,000/year
Early-career leadership role on the owner’s side, helping run a historic mixed-use university project. Great if you have 2+ years in construction/architecture and want to grow into full project management.
Home Loans VP Mortgage Operations – NOLA
- Employer: Credit Human
- Location: New Orleans, LA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $128,139–$145,000/year + up to 10% bonus
Executive role leading underwriting, closing, collections, and loss mitigation for the New Orleans mortgage portfolio. Ideal for seasoned mortgage leaders with deep Fannie Mae and credit risk experience.
Deputy Program Manager, Shipbuilding
- Employer: Saronic Technologies
- Location: New Orleans, LA (works closely with shipyards in LA & TX)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000–$150,000/year
Own cost, schedule, and delivery for major autonomous shipbuilding programs, working with government customers and cross-functional teams. Strong match if you have shipbuilding or defense program management experience.
Workday SCM Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: New Orleans, LA (consulting role with travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $144,600–$265,100/year
Lead large Workday Supply Chain implementations and manage executive-level clients. Best for senior consultants with multiple full lifecycle Workday SCM projects under their belt.
Director of Operations – Medical Delivery
- Employer: MedRx Logistics
- Location: New Orleans, LA (HQ, in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: $80,000 base + $10,000 per regional manager + $3,000 per new location + bonuses
Run all operations for a growing medical delivery company across multiple states, build the regional manager layer, and own KPIs and expansion. Great if you know last-mile or healthcare logistics and like scaling systems with AI tools.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how flexible they are.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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