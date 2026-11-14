New Orleans has a busy education scene right now, from K–12 classrooms to college campuses and even the pickleball court. Here are several roles where you can teach, coach, or support students in different ways.

Employer: ReNEW Schools

ReNEW Schools Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with 3rd–5th grade students with exceptionalities as a case manager and co-teacher. You’ll adapt Tier I curriculum, manage IEPs, track data, and get lots of coaching and professional development support.

Employer: ReNEW Schools

ReNEW Schools Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach rigorous, standards-aligned social studies to middle schoolers in a PK–8 setting. This role is a fit if you have at least 2 years of urban teaching experience and love data, teamwork, and a growth mindset.

Employer: LCMC Health – New Orleans East Hospital

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Ideal for an experienced nurse who wants to teach at the bedside. You’ll design and lead unit-based clinical education, support onboarding and in-services, and serve as a clinical resource to improve nursing practice and patient safety.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support students and alumni with resumes, interviews, and job searches while building relationships with local employers. You’ll run career fairs, track placement data, and help align programs with real labor market needs.

Employer: Tulane University – Lavin-Bernick Center

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Part-time, Student Position

Pay: $12.00/hour

On-campus job for a Tulane student who wants to help run civic and campus engagement programs. You’ll support events, outreach, and large initiatives while serving as a student ambassador.

Employer: The Exchange Pickleball + Bar

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Part-time, In-person

Salary: Competitive hourly rate + commissions (exact amount not listed)

Teach clinics and private lessons, help run leagues and tournaments, and build a fun, active community around pickleball. Comes with a free membership and is great for someone with racquet sports and coaching experience.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—education roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.