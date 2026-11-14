New Orleans retail is busy right now—stores and banks are hiring people who like helping customers and keeping things running smooth.

Here are several customer service and retail roles worth a look:

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 9711 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70127

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Help run the store day-to-day: customer service, stocking, opening/closing, and supervising associates. Comes with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Company

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time summer internship (listed as volunteer)

Full-time (listed as volunteer) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Rotational internship in retail banking, where you shadow universal bankers, relationship bankers, and branch managers. Great if you’re a college student (GPA 3.0+ preferred) wanting real-world banking and leadership experience.

Employer: The Fresh Market

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead the meat & seafood department: manage inventory, cut and prep products, and coach your team. Standout perks include a 30% team member discount, 401(k) with company match, early wage access, and full medical, dental, and vision options.

Employer: Red White & Blue Thrift (RWB Thrift)

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.50–$16.50 per hour

Support the Retail Manager, lead the sales floor, and coach the team in a busy thrift store setting. Great step up if you have some retail or customer-facing experience—bilingual English/Spanish is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.