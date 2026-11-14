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New Orleans
🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs Around New Orleans
12 days ago
New Orleans retail is busy right now—stores and banks are hiring people who like helping customers and keeping things running smooth.
Here are several customer service and retail roles worth a look:
Assistant Manager I (Part-Time) – Family Dollar
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 9711 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70127
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Help run the store day-to-day: customer service, stocking, opening/closing, and supervising associates. Comes with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
Intern – Management, Consumer Banking (Summer Program)
- Employer: Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Company
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time summer internship (listed as volunteer)
- Salary: Not listed
- Rotational internship in retail banking, where you shadow universal bankers, relationship bankers, and branch managers. Great if you’re a college student (GPA 3.0+ preferred) wanting real-world banking and leadership experience.
Meat and Seafood Manager – The Fresh Market
- Employer: The Fresh Market
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Lead the meat & seafood department: manage inventory, cut and prep products, and coach your team. Standout perks include a 30% team member discount, 401(k) with company match, early wage access, and full medical, dental, and vision options.
Retail Supervisor – Red White & Blue Thrift
- Employer: Red White & Blue Thrift (RWB Thrift)
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.50–$16.50 per hour
- Support the Retail Manager, lead the sales floor, and coach the team in a busy thrift store setting. Great step up if you have some retail or customer-facing experience—bilingual English/Spanish is a plus.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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