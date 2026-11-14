New Orleans is busy with big builds and industrial work, and skilled pros are in demand. If you’ve got experience in estimating or rope access, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Woodward Design+Build

Woodward Design+Build Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (plus full benefits)

Lead budgets and estimates on large, complex projects for a 100+ year old New Orleans design-build firm. You’ll mentor junior estimators, shape preconstruction strategy, and help win new work, with PTO, 401(k) match, health/vision/dental, paid family leave, and growth opportunities.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for an established electrical contractor)

(recruiting for an established electrical contractor) Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Senior role estimating and managing large commercial and industrial electrical projects ($5M–$10M+, up to $100M+). Good fit if you have stable experience in big-project electrical work and want long-term growth with a contractor that values retention.

Employer: Acuren

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive

Top-level rope access role with IRATA Level 3 required, working across industrial sites on inspection and access work. You’ll handle advanced rescue, rigging, and safety oversight, with medical, dental, 401(k), PTO, holidays, life insurance, and an employee stock purchase plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles pop up often in New Orleans.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.