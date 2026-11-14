New Orleans has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and keeping families supported. Here are a few community-focused roles worth a look.

Employer: LCMC Health

LCMC Health Location: New Orleans, LA (Touro Campus)

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based role where you’re part of a multidisciplinary team, doing psychosocial assessments, discharge planning, crisis intervention, and support for complex, chronically ill, and end-of-life patients. You’ll need to be a Licensed Master Social Worker in Louisiana and be ready to advocate for patients, work with community resources, and support families through tough decisions.

Employer: Loving Hearts LLC

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00–$25.00 per hour

Oversee direct service workers and coordinate care for elderly and disabled clients, making sure services match each person’s care plan. This is a good fit if you have a human services degree or 2+ years’ experience, know Louisiana support programs, and like a mix of client visits, staff supervision, and detailed paperwork. Includes health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: The Nanny Bunch (for a private family)

Location: Uptown New Orleans, LA 70118

Type: Part-time, long-term (split shift)

Pay: $25.00–$30.00 per hour

Support a busy family with one toddler, handling early-morning and late-afternoon childcare plus optional daytime household management (errands, laundry, organizing). Comes with PTO, paid holidays, mileage reimbursement, and possible live-in option if you want more stability and hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting will list similar roles or related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.