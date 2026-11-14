New Orleans has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. All of these pups are looking for safe, caring homes through the Louisiana SPCA – New Orleans Campus.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus

Phone: (504) 368-5191

Cruella is a striking black-and-white girl with classic pittie charm. If you’re looking for a loyal companion to share your days, she may be the one.

👉 Meet Cruella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus

Phone: (504) 368-5191

Dumbo is a handsome white pittie mix who’s ready for a fresh start. He’s waiting for someone to show him what a real forever home feels like.

👉 Meet Dumbo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus

Phone: (504) 368-5191

Zelilah is a young Lab mix pup with a shiny black coat and a whole life ahead of her. She’s a great choice for someone ready to train and grow with a puppy.

👉 Meet Zelilah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white

Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus

Phone: (504) 368-5191

Honey Bun has a beautiful gray-and-white coat and a sweet name to match. She’s a younger dog who’s ready to bond with her new family.

👉 Meet Honey Bun and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus

Phone: (504) 368-5191

Fiji is a medium-sized brindle mix with a unique, eye-catching coat. He’s a great option if you’re looking for a younger dog with lots of potential.

👉 Meet Fiji and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus

Phone: (504) 368-5191

Carlos is a young pup with soft white and tan markings. He’s ready to learn, play, and grow up with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Carlos and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the New Orleans area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting the Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus or calling (504) 368-5191 to ask about these adoptable pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.