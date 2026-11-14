undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in New Orleans
New Orleans has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. All of these pups are looking for safe, caring homes through the Louisiana SPCA – New Orleans Campus.
Cruella
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus
- Phone: (504) 368-5191
Cruella is a striking black-and-white girl with classic pittie charm. If you’re looking for a loyal companion to share your days, she may be the one.
👉 Meet Cruella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dumbo
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus
- Phone: (504) 368-5191
Dumbo is a handsome white pittie mix who’s ready for a fresh start. He’s waiting for someone to show him what a real forever home feels like.
👉 Meet Dumbo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zelilah
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus
- Phone: (504) 368-5191
Zelilah is a young Lab mix pup with a shiny black coat and a whole life ahead of her. She’s a great choice for someone ready to train and grow with a puppy.
👉 Meet Zelilah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Honey Bun
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white
- Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus
- Phone: (504) 368-5191
Honey Bun has a beautiful gray-and-white coat and a sweet name to match. She’s a younger dog who’s ready to bond with her new family.
👉 Meet Honey Bun and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fiji
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus
- Phone: (504) 368-5191
Fiji is a medium-sized brindle mix with a unique, eye-catching coat. He’s a great option if you’re looking for a younger dog with lots of potential.
👉 Meet Fiji and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Carlos
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus
- Phone: (504) 368-5191
Carlos is a young pup with soft white and tan markings. He’s ready to learn, play, and grow up with a family of his own.
👉 Meet Carlos and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the New Orleans area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting the Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus or calling (504) 368-5191 to ask about these adoptable pups.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.