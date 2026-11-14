🚨 Tanker hits New Orleans river cruise boat; rescues ongoing

A tanker ship struck the American Heritage river cruise boat on the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. The cruise boat, operated by American Cruise Lines, had 129 passengers on board and became partially submerged.

Video from the scene shows the much larger Atlantic Asphalt tanker colliding with the paddlewheel boat while it appeared to be docked. Some people were seen in the river wearing life jackets and others standing along the railing as the boat listed further into the water.

Officials say rescue operations are underway, with New Orleans Emergency Medical Services and other agencies responding. Authorities have not yet released information about injuries or deaths.

If you’re in the area, avoid the affected stretch of the Mississippi riverfront and give space for emergency crews to work. Follow local news and official city or emergency updates for the latest information and any safety advisories.